Tower Hunter: Erza's Trial

By HONG KONG YOULOFT TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
 5 days ago

[Tower Hunter: Erza's Trial] is a classic roguelike side-scrolling action game. From the first-person perspective of heroine Erza, players will lift the veil of an adventure story. Erza signed a contract with the Devil since childhood and she gained the ability to be reborn. Thanks to this ability, Erza was...

‘Legend of Mana’ Review – Yes, We Have Some More Mana

The Mana series has had a complicated history in the West, and it’s one that we’ve gone over to varying degrees in articles about other Mana games. It’s a tale of confusing branding, lightning caught in a bottle, tough business choices, and a creative team that seemed to perpetually have different ideas than what its fans may have hoped. While the series would continue for many installments after, all of that appeared to come to an unfortunate head with the Western release of Legend of Mana ($27.99) on the PlayStation.
Smol Dungeon

Navigate through the depths of the SMOL DUNGEON using your wits, TRAPS, and TELEPORTERS. You seek the noblest of treasur…. Navigate through the depths of the SMOL DUNGEON using your wits, TRAPS, and TELEPORTERS. You seek the noblest of treasures, THE CHALICE. But beware! There are DANGEROUS MONSTERS in this dark place. Mind the BLOOD too, you don't want to dirty your shoes do you? Features: - PREMIUM GAME: No ads, no in-app purchases, one low price. - ACHIEVEMENTS: Collect and show off all your trophies. - MONSTERS: Defeat them all. Be killed by them all. - UPGRADES: Try the EMERGENCY TELEPORT to get out of a pinch! - ITEMS: Enhance your traps with powerful items. - INTUITIVE CONTROLS: The interface tells you what the buttons do. - ONE HANDED PLAY: Play with one hand on the train. - INDIE DEVELOPER: One person (me!) did the game art, music, programming, and design. - TEN MINUTE RUNS: Each run of the dungeon is short so you can get a full run in when you have a chance. - RUN CLOCK: Try to beat a run as fast as possible (the run clock is based on frame count). - BLOOD: This game has BLOOD!
The Best Hidden Gems on Nintendo Switch in 2021 – SwitchArcade Special

This year has been fantastic for all platforms and I’ve struggled to find enough time to play most games I’ve been interested in checking out. With so many games releasing each month, some go under the radar. This also means we can’t cover every single Switch game in a timely manner thanks to release schedules, access, and more. I wanted to highlight some games that might have gone under the radar for most people in 2021. These include some that we have reviewed before and others that I’ve been playing over the last few months that released earlier in the year.
Escape Game-Treasure Of Abyss

The entire team of HFG is thrilled to welcome you on board. We hope you’ll enjoy escaping from mysterious places here! I…. The entire team of HFG is thrilled to welcome you on board. We hope you’ll enjoy escaping from mysterious places here! Imagine you’re escaping from a place which is a current contemporary villa and you try also switching to enter an ancient palace which is unfortunately locked and you are in search of a key where you are to be bestowed with a priceless treasure simultaneously. If you can move and enjoy the mysterious adventure games by clicking and tapping and solving interesting puzzles, you’ve come to the perfect place. Our game will be a detoxifier for escape game hunters. Here we assure you to get the feel of real life hacks to play in the game for escaping. Easy gaming controls and an alluring user interface pleases players from all age groups. Grab your operative minds open and lens to find the hidden objects to plan your Escape plan. Put on your logical thoughts and solve the various number and letter puzzles to open the locks. Solve the riddles by exploring the clues found. You will never get exhausted with this adventurous escape game as it has divergent levels and each level has different puzzles and themes. Our game is beautifully designed with colourful interactive graphics and dressed up with appealing game-play objects that alleviates your eyes. Make up your mind to jump into a game of logic and fun. Observe, Analyze and use your logical skills to escape the mysterious Room. If you are a big fan of room escape games, don’t hesitate to try our game! We promise to make the most unforgettable game experience for you! You have to find a way to escape from there by finding useful hidden objects and riddling puzzles. Use your skills to gather the necessary items in the adventurous world to escape yourself from the riddles. Do you want to feel adventurous and investigate finding hidden objects then hop in, play and experience it. Game story: The archaeologist team is trying to find the Queen's treasures which have been hidden for more than1500 years. The treasure can be obtained with the Queen's locket and with 9 more allied nation lockets. Our archaeologist team set up a mission to find the lockets with all the clues by facing the obstacles from the Abyss Cult Gang, which is formed by the Queen herself. What will happen to them? Will they succeed? Find it yourself! Happy Gaming! Features: *101 Addictive Levels *Game localized in 25 major languages *User-friendly hints *Realistic Background designs *Numerous Riddling Puzzles.
Monster Hunter Rise Tops Japan’s Switch Charts for 2021

The Capcom title was the country's most downloaded Switch game for the year. The Nintendo Switch had a good year, releasing a number of massive titles for its popular first-party and third-party franchises alike. From Metroid Dread and Super Mario 3D World to Among Us and Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, 2021 saw a game for everyone as the console continued to reach new highs. While sales for these titles were impressive across the board, one would Rise to victory: Monster Hunter Rise has been named Japan’s most downloaded Switch title for 2021. Released in March, it became the fastest-selling entry in the Monster Hunter series to date, shipping over 7.5 million copies worldwide as of October.
Loonies Puzzle

A retro-inspired block puzzle game, featuring FM synthesis and a 256-color graphics mode with color cycling, but adapted for wide screen, touch inputs and other modern amenities. Details. A retro-inspired block puzzle game, featuring FM synthesis and a 256-color graphics mode with color cycling, but adapted for wide screen, touch...
Mini Golf RPG

Fight dangerous monsters in an epic turn-based RPG - one golf stroke at a time. Explore an RPG dungeon like never befor…. Fight dangerous monsters in an epic turn-based RPG - one golf stroke at a time. Explore an RPG dungeon like never before by golfing your team to victory. Encounter themed enemies after every shot and stronger bosses after completing a hole. Fighting side by side with your team of caddies, can you grow strong enough to return peace to the mini-golf world? Key Features: •100s of items to collect and upgrade •Fully customize your player and equipment •Enjoy 8-bit pixel graphics alongside chip tune music tracks •Unlock additional golf courses and modes of play •Take golfing to the next level by utilizing caddie abilities •Sign a contract with your caddies and level them up to make them stronger •Free daily rewards for checking in that change monthly PLEASE NOTE! MGRPG is free to download and play, however, various in-game items can be purchased for real money. If you prefer not to use this feature, please disable in-app purchases in your device’s settings. A network connection is not needed to play MGRPG but is encouraged. Some features such as daily events, which are not required to play MGRPG need a network connection to function If you are experiencing any issues with MGRPG, please do not hesitate to reach out to our support email, or for a more immediate response, join our Discord: https://discord.com/invite/SUrUVXQEhe and reach out to any developer.
TouchArcade 2021 Game of the Year

It’s the end of the year, and while we’ve already ran down an extensive list of The Best Mobile Games of 2021, we still need to crown an ultimate winner of our Game of the Year award. And as you can probably tell from the headline alone, we’re doing things a little different than we did last year, and even in years past. In fact, looking back at all of our previous Game of the Year posts I was surprised to see just how consistently inconsistent we were with the whole process! There’s a few years where it was just one game only, but many other years we would have a top winner alongside any number of Runners Up or Honorable Mentions. It’s always SO hard to pick JUST ONE game out of the many fantastic releases in a year, I think throwing Runners Up or Honorable Mentions in the mix was an easy way to not have to do that.
Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘Phoenix II’, ‘Marvel Future Fight’, ‘AFK Arena’, ‘Cytus II’, and More

Hello everyone, and welcome to the year! It’s time once again for our look back at recent noteworthy updates, this time going back two weeks because I was a lazy bones. As usual, there isn’t a whole lot of update action happening around the Christmas and New Year holidays. Developers presumably take time off just like any other humans. But we do have enough to fill out an article, and that’s just what I’m going to do. Of course, you can keep an eye out for updates yourself by participating in the TouchArcade forums. This weekly summary is just here to fill you in on the things you might have missed. Let’s go for it!
Ascending the Tower (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest Ascending the Tower in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 1:10 - Battle - Black Diablos 10:10 - Cutscene - The group reaches the top of Lamure Tower For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Deathsmiles I-II’, ‘Pawn of the Dead’, Plus Today’s Other New Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for December 30th, 2021. We’re just about at the end of this year, and today marks the last release of any note for 2021. There are four new releases to look at, and we’ve got summaries of all of them. We’ve also got the usual sales lists, with the incoming and expiring sales for the day. That’s about it, but what can you expect at this time of year? There will be a SwitchArcade Special with the genre awards going up today as well. Lots of good games in there if you can’t find what you’re looking for here. Let’s go!
Tower of Fantasy caught in stealing Genshin Impact’s App Store reviews

Tower of Fantasy, deemed as the somewhat rival to the massive hit game Genshin Impact is once again in the spotlight, not for anything good though. The recent controversy where Tower of Fantasy was caught stealing, where they used assets from miHoYo’s other game Honkai Impact in their PV, which had already cost its reputation. Things had calmed down for a bit, but once again, ToF was caught in manipulating App Store reviews.
‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross’ Lets Players Celebrate the New Year with a New Festival Hero and Tons of In-Game Giveaways

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is ending the year with a bang as the first Darkness Attribute festival hero [Holy Warrior] Traitor Meliodas arrives on the cinematic RPG. Netmarble is also ringing in the new year with free 300 Diamonds from a daily login event, along with a Lucky Raffle Drum, a Goodbye 2021 Bingo event and more.
Monster Hunter Rise Christmas Art Shows Sunbreak’s Lunagaron

As is common for Capcom, there’s Monster Hunter Rise art to celebrate the Christmas and holiday season. It also follows a trend set with other images since Monster Hunter Rise launched. It borrows some artistic styles from Japanese sumi-e paintings. This time around, a hunter, Palamute, Palico, and Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak‘s Lunagaron show up.
Visual Novels ‘Muv-Luv’ and ‘Muv-Luv Alternative’ Are Now Set for Release on iOS and Android in Spring 2022

Back in early November, developer Age announced that both Muv-Luv and Muv-Luv Alternative are coming to iOS and Android before the end of the year. At Comiket 99, the developer revealed that the new release window for both of the visual novel releases is now spring 2022. If you’ve not played or heard of them, both of these visual novels are considered classics by fans of the genre. Muv-Luv is actually two visual novels together while Muv-Luv Alternative is the third part of the narrative that concludes the story setup by parts one and two that form the core of Muv-Luv. Until this mobile release, the stories can be experienced through the visual novel releases on PC and PS Vita outside Japan. Watch the Muv-Luv iOS and Android new release window reveal from Comiket 99 below (timestamped):
It's the Pits - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest It's the Pits in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:00 - Cutscene - Ena recalls when Red came to visit Rutoh Village 08:39 - Cutscene - A familiar face is in danger 10:14 - Battle - Crimson Qurupeco 15:56 - Cutscene - Sarge introduces himself For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘FightNJokes’, ‘Splotches’, ‘Work It Out! Job Challenge’, Plus Today’s Other Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for January 4th, 2022. Today definitely seems to have that New Year vibe to it. Lots of new releases, but most of them are rather dubious. There are a few worth looking at, though. We’ve got summaries of everything anyway. There are also some sales to check out, both new and expiring. Nothing to get too excited about, but you’ll want to have a look anyway. Let’s get going!
