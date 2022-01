The data on waiting times unearthed by The Independent show huge disparities in the amount of time children and young people are waiting for their first appointment with mental health services. The postcode lottery means on average some children in one part of the country are seen within a week of their referral; others in a different part of the country are waiting nearly four months. Some are forced to wait nearly three years. This is scandalous and wouldn’t be tolerated if kids were waiting that long for physical health treatment, but because it’s mental health it’s somehow deemed...

KIDS ・ 18 HOURS AGO