Sedona News – Do you have questions about healthcare coverage and open enrollment windows? Get answers. Bring your questions to an informal Meet & Greet-style Q&A session at Camp Verde Community Library on Friday, January 7 at 2:30p in the Terracotta Room. Relax and enjoy sweet and savory snacks and warm beverages while you interact with representatives from Medicare, Medicaid (AHCCCS), and the Affordable Care Act Marketplace who are available to listen and share their expertise.

Emma Onawa, Benefits & Education Specialist with the Family Involvement Center will provide information about AHCCCS. Roberta Trovinger, Licensed Sales Agent with Aurora Benefits LLC will answer questions about Medicare. Wendy Roberts, Library Specialist and Certified Application Counselor for the HealthCare.gov Marketplace will assist with Affordable Care Act enrollment.

Time is running out to take advantage of health care plans at record-low costs on the Affordable Care Act’s Marketplace. The Open Enrollment Period ends January 15. For questions about this or any other library program, call the library at 928-554-8380.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 N Black Bridge Road just off of Montezuma Castle Highway in Camp Verde AZ. Visit the library’s website at www.campverde.az.gov/cvcl or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/campverdelibrary .

The post Healthcare Coverage and You, Friday, January 7 at 3:30p appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .