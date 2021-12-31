ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Adriana de Moura Addresses Joanna Krupa And Lea Black’s Absence From Real Housewives Of Miami

By Justin S
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VLyuZ_0dZzVLF000

With season 4 of The Real Housewives of Miami in full swing, we’re all trying to get familiar with the newbies and reacquainted with the show’s OGs. While there’s plenty to dish about this season, it’s impossible to not wonder about some of the show’s biggest cast members who are missing from the reboot. No, not Karent Sierra . I’m talking about Lea Black and Joanna Krupa .

Lea Black was the show’s central figure for its original run, pulling together her annual star-studded charity gala that served as the backdrop for some of the show’s most memorable moments. In season 2, when Joanna joined the group, she quickly became one of Miami’s most polarizing characters, thanks to her not-so-model behavior. So, where are they now, and why aren’t they a part of Peacock’s reboot? During an appearance on Yahoo’s interview series, We Should Talk , RHOM star Adriana de Moura dished on their whereabouts and more.

Talking about her former rival Joanna , Adriana explained that she no longer has a presence in Miami. She said, “Joanna got re-married and then had a baby and moved to Poland, so it didn’t make sense for her to be in Miami anymore.”

And when it comes to Lea , Adriana says that their friendship never fully recovered from their epic fallout in season 3. She explained, “Lea has been spending a lot of time in LA, and unfortunately, we never really reconnected.”

RELATED: Alexia Echevarria Says It Would Be “Weird” For Lea Black To Rejoin Real Housewives Because She Didn’t Keep A Relationship With Any Of The Women

It sounds like Lea didn’t stay close with anyone from the cast during the show’s hiatus. Alexia Echevarria recently revealed that Lea doesn’t have a relationship with any of the other Housewives and felt that it would have been “weird” if she came back to the show.

Regardless of the status of their friendships off-screen, Adriana sent well wishes to her former castmates. She said, “Even though they were a big part of seasons 2 and 3, I didn’t think it made sense at that point, where they’re in their lives right now, to rejoin the cast.” She continued, “But I wish them all the best, and I hope they’re living their best lives.”

And it definitely seems like they are both living their best lives. Ahead of season 4’s cast announcement , Joanna told TMZ that she wasn’t interested in returning to The Real Housewives because of her other commitments. She said, “In 8 years, I have grown a lot as a person, and my priorities in life have changed, especially after having an amazing little girl. I love to work, I have great and long-lasting TV shows in Poland, and continue doing other projects.”

RELATED: Real Housewives Alum Lea Black Urges Fans To “Be Nice” To Erika Jayne

Meanwhile, Lea is still hawking her skincare line and hosts a YouTube series called “Lunch with Lea.” Earlier this year, she and her husband put their Star Island home up for sale for $34 million. Lea told People that they never really lived in the 10,636-square-foot house because they were spending so much time in Los Angeles and their two other homes in Florida. So, it didn’t make sense for them to hold onto their Miami mansion.

TELL US – WERE YOU INTERESTED IN SEEING LEA OR JOANNA RETURN TO RHOM? OR, DO YOU THINK THE REBOOT IS BETTER OFF WITHOUT THEM?

[Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images]

The post Adriana de Moura Addresses Joanna Krupa And Lea Black’s Absence From Real Housewives Of Miami appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Welcomes New Baby

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Pina has welcomed her fourth child. According to E! News, Pina gave birth to a baby girl in late November. She shares the newborn with her fiance, Jaylan Banks. On Friday, Nov. 26, Pina gave birth to daughter Emma Sang Pina. Banks told E!...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

'Real Housewives' Salaries Revealed: Who Is The Highest-Paid Star?

The stars of the "Real Housewives" franchise undoubtedly live luxurious lives, and viewers know they are more than their husbands’ wives. Some of the Bravo franchise's stars who started off earning thousands of dollars are now getting paid millions per season following the success of the first show that premiered in March 2006, "Real Housewives of Orange County." The first show's popularity resulted in spin-off series located in New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, D.C., Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac, Dallas and Salt Lake City.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen Calls Adriana de Moura A “Weasel” With “Nothing Else Going On” Other Than Talking About Larsa

Larsa Pippen is already smack dab in the middle of all the Real Housewives of Miami drama. And it’s not really even her own doing. If you watched the original season of RHOM, you will remember Larsa, who was married to Scottie Pippen at the time. The two had 4 kids together, which ultimately led […] The post Larsa Pippen Calls Adriana de Moura A “Weasel” With “Nothing Else Going On” Other Than Talking About Larsa appeared first on Reality Tea.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reality Tea

Alexia Echevarria Accuses Adriana de Moura Of Bringing The Biggest Drama To Real Housewives Of Miami

The Real Housewives of Miami are certainly bringing the heat. While we are only a few episodes into season 4, fans are already loving the drama. But according to the newly married OG housewife, Alexia Echevarria, there’s a lot more where that came from. Alexia recently dished to Entertainment Tonight about who brings the most drama […] The post Alexia Echevarria Accuses Adriana de Moura Of Bringing The Biggest Drama To Real Housewives Of Miami appeared first on Reality Tea.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Us Weekly

‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Star Alexia Echevarria Marries Todd Nepola After Previously Rescheduling Wedding: ‘Feels Like a Dream’

Officially man and Housewife! Bravo’s Alexia Echevarria and longtime love Todd Nepola are married, Us Weekly exclusively confirms. “I’m a wife!!! (A real one.) It still feels like a dream I can’t even put into words,” the Real Housewives of Miami star, 54, gushed to Us after the ceremony. “[It was] perfect for us! Truly everything we wanted. Just him and I. … We look forward to celebrating with our friends and family in 2022.”
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

‘RHOM’ Star Adriana De Moura Teases Drama With Larsa Pippen: ‘She Changed So Much’

Adriana de Moura EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife more about her feud with Larsa Pippen. Plus, she explains why this will be ‘the best season’ of ‘RHOM’ yet. The drama is already heating up on season 4 of The Real Housewives of Miami, and Adriana de Moura is in the thick of it. Although Adriana, 56, is only a “Friend Of” on Peacock’s revival series this season, the Brazilian bombshell is bringing her A-game when it comes to setting her fellow cast members straight. She’s especially not holding back against Larsa Pippen, and later on in the season, she’s seen throwing some Kim Kardashian-related shade towards Larsa at a dramatic dinner party.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Adriana De Moura Slams Larsa Pippen As “Opportunistic” And “Not Genuine”

Real Housewives of Miami is back on Peacock, baby! Even more, the season four cast includes Larsa Pippen. While I fully understand that Larsa is not *exactly* a fan favorite, I just can’t stop being enamored by what she brings. She left after season one following a move with her then husband, Scottie Pippen, to Chicago. After doing […] The post Adriana De Moura Slams Larsa Pippen As “Opportunistic” And “Not Genuine” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Adriana de Moura Explains Why She Divorced Frederic Marq

Adriana de Moura is no stranger to the Real Housewives of Miami. She was on the original seasons and was well known for her feisty nature with her castmates. The show also followed her love life with fiancé, Frederic Marq, who she ended up marrying in front of the cameras. Unfortunately, the two have now […] The post Adriana de Moura Explains Why She Divorced Frederic Marq appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Joanna Krupa
Reality Tea

Adriana de Moura Thinks Larsa Pippen “Has Changed So Much”; Says “I Feel Like She’s Really Trying To Become Kim Kardashian”

Season 4 of Real Housewives of Miami is airing on Peacock, and I am here for it! Of course, cast member Lisa Hochstein wasn’t surprised that RHOM returned because her psychic predicted it years ago. The reboot has a mix of familiar and new faces. Adriana De Moura, who stirred the pot in previous seasons, […] The post Adriana de Moura Thinks Larsa Pippen “Has Changed So Much”; Says “I Feel Like She’s Really Trying To Become Kim Kardashian” appeared first on Reality Tea.
LOS ANGELES, CA
imdb.com

Real Housewives of Miami's Dr. Nicole Martin Reveals What's in Her Bag

We interviewed Dr. Nicole Martin because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. There ain't no stopping Dr. Nicole Martin! As the Real Housewives of Miami's newest cast member continues to make a splash in the 305, Peacock's latest star is sharing some of her handbag essentials. "My days can be hectic—transitioning from the operating room to motherhood and now reality TV requires a lot of flexibility," she told E! News. "I'm always on the go and keep a few must-have...
MIAMI, FL
Reality Tea

Nicole Martin Defends Larsa Pippen; Says “There’s A Lot More To Larsa Than People Know Or Realize”

Real Housewives of Miami is back, baby! Season 4 of RHOM is airing on Peacock, and I am reminded of just how much I loved the franchise. I love the fun, the sun, and the tropical vibes. In 2013, the original series ended, although the reason wasn’t crystal clear. Andy Cohen hinted that it was […] The post Nicole Martin Defends Larsa Pippen; Says “There’s A Lot More To Larsa Than People Know Or Realize” appeared first on Reality Tea.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Yahoo#Rhom
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Miami Star Julia Lemigova Discusses Being The First LGBTQ+ Housewife Ever Cast

Real Housewives of Miami is finally back after an 8 year hiatus and fans of the franchise are rejoicing. I personally loved this show and was pretty bummed when it unceremoniously went off air. But it looks like we are in for one hell of a return for season 4, given the trailer full of […] The post Real Housewives Of Miami Star Julia Lemigova Discusses Being The First LGBTQ+ Housewife Ever Cast appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Alexia Echevarria Says It Would Be “Weird” For Lea Black To Rejoin Real Housewives Because She Didn’t Keep A Relationship With Any Of The Women

After a whopping eight years (EIGHT YEARS!!) the Real Housewives of Miami are back.  RHOM mysteriously went off the air after season three in 2013. Andy Cohen implied the drop off was a result of Mama Elsa’s tragic death as well as a ratings decline. Thank god it’s reboot szn! It’s been a treat to catch up with many of our leading ladies again. […] The post Alexia Echevarria Says It Would Be “Weird” For Lea Black To Rejoin Real Housewives Because She Didn’t Keep A Relationship With Any Of The Women appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TheDailyBeast

‘The Real Housewives’ Chose Chaos in 2021. Can It Survive?

When a breathless Andy Cohen appeared on Today last month to announce the latest Real Housewives installment set in Dubai, fans on social media were less than enthusiastic. Logistical questions arose regarding the city’s legal restrictions on certain social behaviors and whether its purportedly “no-nonsense” culture would meet the needs of Western viewers. Other Twitter users referenced the systematic exploitation of domestic workers in the United Arab Emirates and expressed discomfort in getting to know wealthy individuals from this particular region—as opposed to ones in America who treat their staff or, “servants,” as Ramona Singer would say, with the utmost dignity. Most notably, though, there was confusion over where the demand for this series was coming from. In the wake of Bravo’s most recent Housewives addition, Salt Lake City, becoming a smash hit, this news felt like a case of the network getting high off its own supply without any real input from its audience.
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

Lisa Hochstein Teases A “Little Mental Breakdown” On Real Housewives Of Miami Season 4

If you aren’t watching the iconic re-release of Real Housewives of Miami on Peacock, fix it. You should probably rewatch seasons one through three while you’re at it. This show houses some of the most consistent drama along with one of the most diverse castings across franchises. That includes age, nationality, sexual orientation, and beyond. Truly, this […] The post Lisa Hochstein Teases A “Little Mental Breakdown” On Real Housewives Of Miami Season 4 appeared first on Reality Tea.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Officially Returning After Money Dispute

Kathy Hilton was a major hit during her first season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It was a shocker to many that the mother of socialites Paris and Nicky Hilton would take part in a reality series. But considering her sister Kyle has been on the show since the beginning, Kathy figured she'd join her little sister in the foreign territory. Her nonchalant and sometimes ditsy moments on the show caused many social media reactions. It was a no-brainer for producers to want her to return, but a pay discrepancy caused her to pause. Now, TMZ reports that Kathy is indeed returning to the beloved Bravo franchise.
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

Two New Cast Members Added To Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills needs to hurry up and drop that premiere date. As this pandemic continues to keep some of us inside, we need a little something to look forward to! The headlines these RHOBH woman are making is just not enough. I need this mess on my screen. So far we know that season […] The post Two New Cast Members Added To Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Dubai Star & Ladies Of London Alum Caroline Stanbury Is Married

If you were a Ladies of London fan (like me), then you definitely know all about Caroline Stanbury. Sometimes evil, always fabulous, Caroline carried the show. But on the third and final season, Caroline’s business was going under and her hot husband’s job was moving them to Dubai. And not so coincidentally, the series was […] The post Real Housewives Of Dubai Star & Ladies Of London Alum Caroline Stanbury Is Married appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy