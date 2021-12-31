Adriana de Moura Addresses Joanna Krupa And Lea Black’s Absence From Real Housewives Of Miami

With season 4 of The Real Housewives of Miami in full swing, we’re all trying to get familiar with the newbies and reacquainted with the show’s OGs. While there’s plenty to dish about this season, it’s impossible to not wonder about some of the show’s biggest cast members who are missing from the reboot. No, not Karent Sierra . I’m talking about Lea Black and Joanna Krupa .

Lea Black was the show’s central figure for its original run, pulling together her annual star-studded charity gala that served as the backdrop for some of the show’s most memorable moments. In season 2, when Joanna joined the group, she quickly became one of Miami’s most polarizing characters, thanks to her not-so-model behavior. So, where are they now, and why aren’t they a part of Peacock’s reboot? During an appearance on Yahoo’s interview series, We Should Talk , RHOM star Adriana de Moura dished on their whereabouts and more.

Talking about her former rival Joanna , Adriana explained that she no longer has a presence in Miami. She said, “Joanna got re-married and then had a baby and moved to Poland, so it didn’t make sense for her to be in Miami anymore.”

And when it comes to Lea , Adriana says that their friendship never fully recovered from their epic fallout in season 3. She explained, “Lea has been spending a lot of time in LA, and unfortunately, we never really reconnected.”

It sounds like Lea didn’t stay close with anyone from the cast during the show’s hiatus. Alexia Echevarria recently revealed that Lea doesn’t have a relationship with any of the other Housewives and felt that it would have been “weird” if she came back to the show.

Regardless of the status of their friendships off-screen, Adriana sent well wishes to her former castmates. She said, “Even though they were a big part of seasons 2 and 3, I didn’t think it made sense at that point, where they’re in their lives right now, to rejoin the cast.” She continued, “But I wish them all the best, and I hope they’re living their best lives.”

And it definitely seems like they are both living their best lives. Ahead of season 4’s cast announcement , Joanna told TMZ that she wasn’t interested in returning to The Real Housewives because of her other commitments. She said, “In 8 years, I have grown a lot as a person, and my priorities in life have changed, especially after having an amazing little girl. I love to work, I have great and long-lasting TV shows in Poland, and continue doing other projects.”

Meanwhile, Lea is still hawking her skincare line and hosts a YouTube series called “Lunch with Lea.” Earlier this year, she and her husband put their Star Island home up for sale for $34 million. Lea told People that they never really lived in the 10,636-square-foot house because they were spending so much time in Los Angeles and their two other homes in Florida. So, it didn’t make sense for them to hold onto their Miami mansion.

TELL US – WERE YOU INTERESTED IN SEEING LEA OR JOANNA RETURN TO RHOM? OR, DO YOU THINK THE REBOOT IS BETTER OFF WITHOUT THEM?

[Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images]

The post Adriana de Moura Addresses Joanna Krupa And Lea Black’s Absence From Real Housewives Of Miami appeared first on Reality Tea .