Anne Arundel County, MD

Anne Arundel County Executive Orders Indoor Mask Requirement

By WI Web Staff
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 2 days ago
Anne Arundel County has imposed an emergency indoor mask mandate beginning Friday.

The mandate, which applies to all indoor public locations, will run through Jan. 7 unless the county council votes to extend it.

“I had hoped we were done with government mandates in our response to COVID, but the current rate of spread and hospitalization is not sustainable, for our hospitals, our schools, our public safety agencies, or our businesses,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a statement announcing the new order. “Masks slow the spread and it’s time to put them back on.”

All public facilities — including retail shops, gyms, houses of worship, restaurants (except while dining) and other locations — must require patrons, guests and staff to wear face coverings while indoors.

The move from Pittman comes as county hospitals on Wednesday reported a record 191 coronavirus hospitalizations and a test positivity rate of 21% — the first time it has been above 20% since April 2020 at the pandemic’s outset.

The Washington Informer

$100 Million Class-Action Suit Spells Out Racism, Sexism, Fraud and a Tarnished Blue Wall at D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department

ropolitan Police Department while the mayor, city council and police chief sit silently behind a blue wall colored in shame, says a class-action against the department by 10 African American MPD officers. The post $100 Million Class-Action Suit Spells Out Racism, Sexism, Fraud and a Tarnished Blue Wall at D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Informer

COVID Cases Among D.C. First Responders Hit Record High

A record number of D.C. Fire and EMS members have tested positive for the coronavirus during the past week. Department officials report 117 members have tested positive during the week, the highest number since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, WRC-TV (Channel 4) reported. D.C. Fire Chief John Donnelly said most of the […] The post COVID Cases Among D.C. First Responders Hit Record High appeared first on The Washington Informer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
