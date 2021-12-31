ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall County, TX

Report: Housing booming in Hunt County, residential growth slowing in Rockwall County

By Brad Kellar
Rockwall County Herald-Banner
Rockwall County Herald-Banner
 2 days ago
It is no secret to note that a lot of new housing is going up across the region, but the boom appears to be expanding faster in one county than another.

The housing market in Hunt County continued surging at the end of 2021, with hundreds of additional homes already being planned in the northwest corner of the county.

The growth in Rockwall County was slower during the fall of the year, although the prices for new homes rose sharply in both counties.

The latest report from North Texas Real Estate Information Services Inc. indicated October saw 217 new listings in Hunt County, an increase of 34% from the same point in 2020.

Rockwall County, meanwhile, reported 243 new listings during the month, only one more than during October one year earlier

Through the end of October 2021, there had been 1,910 new listings on the market in Hunt County, 302 more than at the same point one year earlier, an increase of almost 19%.

Rockwall County reported a total of 2,581 new listings through the end of October 2021, 173 fewer than during the same point in 2020, a reduction of 6.3%.

Earlier this month, the Hunt County Commissioners Court approved two preliminary plats for Phases 10 and 11 of the Magnolia development in Josephine, along the Hunt/Collin county line just north of Royse City.

The new phases are predicted to add 400 new residential lots to the development.

“They’ve built a ton of homes already on the Collin County side,” said Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall earlier this month. “This phase will be entirely in Hunt County.”

The commissioners approved the plats with one condition, that developer D.R. Horton upgrade the county road which leads from Magnolia to State Highway 6.

“They already own all the land along there, or at least most of it,” Stovall said.

Housing prices are increasing along with the demand for homes.

The average sales price in Hunt County as of the end of October was reported to be $322,852 representing a rise of 29.9% from the same point in 2020.

The average sales price for a home in Rockwall County was reported to be $431,478 at the end of October, 7.6% higher than during October one year earlier.

As of October, there were 304 homes available for sale In Hunt County, representing a two-month supply of available inventory, according to the NTREIS report.

Rockwall County had an inventory of 321 homes available for sale, a 1.4-month supply.

