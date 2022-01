BOSTON (CBS) — The sub-.500 Celtics entered Friday’s matinee as underdogs at home against the Phoenix Suns. The Celtics then dominated the Suns in the first half, taking a 67-41 lead into halftime. Such a performance against a team tied for the best record in the NBA is normally reason to feel good. But Josh Richardson wasn’t exactly planning a parade while heading into the locker room. Richardson was interviewed on the Celtics’ broadcast by Abby Chin at the end of the second quarter, and the first-year Celtics guard/forward gave a brutally honest assessment of this year’s team. “I can’t really comment on it. I...

