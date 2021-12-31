ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

No casualties reported in Colorado wildfire, Biden approves disaster declaration

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – A fierce, wind-driven wildfire that destroyed hundreds of homes in Colorado has not caused any casualties so far, officials said on Friday, adding that U.S....

wifc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida’s Surgeon General Slams Biden Admin For Withholding COVID Treatment, After Biden Said There Was No “Federal Solution”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been almost alone in promoting the idea that we should attack COVID-19 with something besides vaccines, masks, and prayer. Florida’s Republican chief executive and his top medical adviser, state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, have pushed treatments, such as monoclonal antibodies, and a healthy lifestyle, that includes exercise, weight loss, Vitamin D, and other steps to reduce co-morbidities.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

What caused the wildfire in Colorado?

Extreme dryness and lack of precipitation have been pegged as the reasons behind the spread of a devastating wildfire that tore through multiple towns in Boulder, Colorado, forcing thousands of people, including hospital patients, to evacuate on Thursday.Small fires cropped up on the grass in a median or in a dumpster in the middle of a parking lot, which then spread at a rapid speed due to gusting winds. The wind, as powerful as 110mph, knocked over power lines, pushing the fire across neighbourhoods, burning down more than 1,600 acres.More than 30,000 people in Superior and Louisville towns in...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Boulder wildfire: Videos show families fleeing Chuck E Cheese and Costco as Colorado consumed with wildfires

Customers rushed to evacuate a Costco retail store and a Chuck E Cheese restaurant in Superior, Colorado, on Thursday after a wildfire started spreading rapidly across the area due to gusty winds.Thousands of people in Colorado have been evacuated as hundreds of homes were destroyed by wildfires that tore through parts of the state.Videos on social media showed several people evacuating the store and restaurant.A video taken from inside the Chuck E Cheese outlet shared by Twitter user Jason Fletcher showed large patches of flames just a few metres away from the building.Parents were seen screaming inside the outlet...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Multiple Colorado towns evacuated as 110mph winds spark wildfires

Multiple towns in the Boulder, Colorado, area are under mandatory evacuation orders after strong winds set off multiple wildfires.Gusts as powerful as 110mph knocked over power lines and sparked grass fires near the town of Superior and city of Louisville, according to officials. Colorado governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency on Thursday afternoon.“Prayers for families evacuating from the fires in Superior and Boulder County,” he wrote in a statement on Twitter.Prayers for families evacuating from the fires in Superior and Boulder County.Evacuation points are at South Boulder Rec Center (1360 Gillaspie Dr, Boulder), Longmont Senior Center (910 Longs...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Axios

Officials: Two missing from Colorado’s Marshall Fire

Two people are unaccounted for as of Saturday, according to Colorado officials, after the Marshall wildland fire tore through dense neighborhoods north of Denver, destroying what could be close to 1,000 homes. Why it matters: Officials initially believed no one was missing. “We thought we were at zero…but that was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jared Polis
KTVB

Colorado winter wildfire aftermath

Thousands of people evacuated their homes after a wildfire spread through Boulder county. Those who had homes to return to found them without water or power.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Aerial videos show devastation across Colorado as fire declared most destructive in history

Tens of thousands of displaced Colorado residents woke up on New Year’s Eve with no idea whether their homes were still standing after the most devastating fire in state history swept through Boulder and surrounding areas.Authorities on Friday pleaded with the public to refrain from attempts to return to their neighbourhoods until they were deemed cleared amid the fast-moving flames, which have already levelled about 600 houses, a hotel and shopping centre. That number could rise to 1,000, officials said at a press conference Friday morning, in addition to business destruction - but hospitals and schools seemed mostly spared.Several...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Reuters
wkms.org

Snowfall extinguishes Colorado wildfires and 2 people are reportedly missing

As overnight snow finally extinguished the most destructive wildfires in Colorado history, authorities in Boulder County now say two people are missing. Jennifer Churchill, a spokeswoman for the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, confirmed the news to The Colorado Sun but declined to release the identities of the two missing people.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Outsider.com

Colorado Families Forced to Rebuild After Devastating Fire

After a wildfire ignited just outside Denver this week, hundreds of Colorado residents are struggling to rebuild their torched homes amid a global building supply shortage. The towns of Louisville and Superior, which have a combined population of 34,000, saw more than 500 homes lost to the flames. Seven people suffered injuries in the fire, but mercifully, no deaths or missing persons have emerged so far, according to the Associated Press.
POLITICS
deseret.com

These Colorado wildfires are burning through hundreds of homes right now

A rare set of wildfires caused by fierce winds ripped through suburban neighborhoods in Colorado this week, burning hundreds of homes and leaving thousands of people stranded, according to NBC News. The wildfires — which have torn through 1,600 acres in only a few hours with 100 mph winds —...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy