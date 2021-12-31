ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Novavax submits data to U.S. FDA for COVID-19 vaccine

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovavax Inc said on Friday it had submitted data to the...

wiky.com

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Begins Offering FDA-Authorized Pills To Treat COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is distributing 4,500 courses of FDA-authorized prescription pills intended to help high-risk COVID-19 patients ward off serious illness, the state Department of Health announced Friday. Paxlovid, Pfizer’s antiviral drug, and Molnupiravir, Merck’s antiviral medicine, were recently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in patients with risk factors for serious disease caused by COVID-19. The medicines started arriving at pharmacies Thursday, and the state said it is working with clinics, pharmacies and long-term care facilities to distribute the medications statewide over the next two weeks. While vaccines, booster shots and testing are considered the best...
MarketWatch

U.K. approves Pfizer oral antiviral Paxlovid for COVID-19

The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said it's approved Pfizer's Paxlovid oral antiviral for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 and have at least one risk factor for developing severe illness. The regulator last month had approved Merck's Lagevrio. The regulator said it is too early to know whether the omicron variant has any impact on Paxlovid's effectiveness. "We now have a further antiviral medicine for the treatment of COVID-19 that can be taken by mouth rather than administered intravenously. This means it can be administered outside a hospital setting, before COVID-19 has progressed to a severe stage," said Dr. June Raine, the chief executive of the MHRA.
Miami Herald

Company recalls a diabetes drug because it might have too much of a carcinogen

Viona Pharmaceuticals has recalled all 33 lots of type 2 diabetes drug 750 mg strength metformin with remaining shelf life after long-term testing on one of the lots revealed too much NDMA. NDMA, or N-nitrosodimethylamine, is classified as a probable human carcinogen and was the reason for numerous metformin recalls...
The Independent

Pfizer antiviral pills for Covid may be risky when taken with other medications, experts warn

Pfizer’s new antiviral pills against Covid-19 may not be safe for everyone, experts have cautioned, adding that the new drug could be life-threatening when taken with other medications.The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorised Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, for emergency use in those with mild or moderate Covid-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill, including older people and those with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, cancer, or diabetes.Paxlovid’s treatment is a combination of two pills — the antiviral nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir — taken over five days, which Pfizer said showed near...
foodsafetynews.com

Seafood and tortilla companies warned about FDA violations

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems. The FDA frequently redacts parts of warning letters posted for public view.
104.1 WIKY

China’s Ant Group to stop operating crowdfunded medical aid service

BEIJING (Reuters) – Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Group will cease operation of its online crowdfunded medical aid programme Xianghubao on Jan. 28. The programme pools together funds from the general public online and to create a basic health plan covering various critical illnesses. Dubbed as “mutual aid”, it has been under regulatory scrutiny as regulators tighten financial business of online platforms.
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
eturbonews.com

European Commission Now Grants Conditional Marketing for Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted Novavax conditional marketing authorization (CMA) for Nuvaxovid™ COVID-19 Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 18 years of age and older. The authorization follows the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommendation today to authorize the vaccine (also known as NVX-CoV2373) and is applicable in all 27 European Union (E.U.) member states.
austincountynewsonline.com

FDA Says It Now Needs 75 Years To Fully Release Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Data (up 20 years from a previous request)

The Food and Drug Administration is asking a judge to give it 75 years to produce data concerning the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, up 20 years from a previous request. The agency, known as the FDA, told the court it can work faster than its previously proposed 500-pages-per-month-rate. But it also said there are over 59,000 more pages than mentioned in an earlier filing.
104.1 WIKY

Mexico reports 143 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing total to 299,428

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Friday reported 143 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 299,428. The ministry also reported 10,037 new cases, bringing the total to 3,979,723. The ministry has previously said the...
104.1 WIKY

UK reports record 189,213 COVID cases, 332 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – The United Kingdom recorded 189,213 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a daily record, and 332 deaths, government data showed. Case numbers were up from the previous record of 183,037 on Wednesday, and the deaths figures of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 within 28 days also includes a backlog of deaths that were not reported properly during the festive period.
104.1 WIKY

Chevron delays return to office for office workers over Omicron

(Reuters) – Chevron on Thursday said it was postponing a scheduled January full return to office for its two largest U.S. work sites as the Omicron variant spreads across the United States. This week, the United States reported a record number of coronavirus cases based on the seven day...
BGR.com

Critical drug recall: If you take these common meds, call your doctor immediately

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID rapid tests, Instant Pot accessories, more The FDA this week announced two drug recalls for entirely different but nonetheless equally serious reasons. The first recall involves Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release tablets from Viona Pharmaceuticals. This recall stems from the fact that some lots of the drug likely contain a carcinogen known as N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). The second drug recall involves lots of Nitroglycerin Lingual Spray and is due to the fact that some units may not properly dispense the medication as intended. The Metformin Hydrochloride drug recall Metformin Hydrochloride is for patients with type...
