No casualties reported in Colorado wildfire, Biden approves disaster declaration

Tens of thousands of displaced Colorado residents woke up on New Year’s Eve with no idea whether their homes were still standing after the most devastating fire in state history swept through Boulder and surrounding areas.Authorities on Friday pleaded with the public to refrain from attempts to return to their neighbourhoods until they were deemed cleared amid the fast-moving flames, which have already levelled about 600 houses, a hotel and shopping centre. That number could rise to 1,000, officials said at a press conference Friday morning, in addition to business destruction - but hospitals and schools seemed mostly spared.Several...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO