Goosebump Inducing Moments That Have Repeated Through Time in Royal History

These cats got to experience snow for the first time—and no one was sure of what they would do. It turns out the pair ventured into the white fluff, but with shy caution and some shock. Named Shorty and Kodi, they displayed plenty of paw shaking and wide-eyed awe.
A GOAT has given birth to a “humanoid kid” with baby-like features, which some locals see as a “sign from God”. The animal gave birth to the deformed kid in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha constituency in the north-eastern state of Assam, India. Villagers queued...
A rare "mermaid birth" has taken place for baby Rio Petrie Martins on Thursday, December 16, surprising the midwives who attended to his mother, Jennifer Petrie, who never felt her water break while she was in labor. Petrie, from Southport in the U.K., was shocked to see Rio coming out...
OMICRON symptoms are coming on faster than Delta, it appears. There are a few telltale signs that you might have the mutant strain - but you may be able HEAR the first symptom before you feel ill. If people are commenting on the fact that your voice sounds croaky, and...
Anyone who's seen a child seeth with anger knows how hard it can be to calm them down. A video of a mother calming her angry son with a heart-to-heart talk is winning hearts on the internet. Destiny Bennett's 5-year-old son was shaking with rage as he headed out of their home but she decided to calm him down by telling him how much she loved him and you can slowly sense him calming down. Bennett, a Mom-of-three who hails from Las Vegas, used her love for her son to relax him and it goes to show the power of parenting and shape up children's world views and character. What Bennett didn't realize at the time of the incident was that the sweet moment was captured on their door camera.
A farmer was left stunned after a goat gave birth to a deformed hairless baby with the “face of a human” – which attracted an influx of villagers desperate to get a glimpse. The “human baby-like offspring” was found in Gangapur village in north east India by...
Dogs are often described in one phrase — man’s best friend. Canines have been humans’ loyal companions for centuries. Today, about 85 million American households own a pet, and more than 63 million of them have a dog. The average lifespan of a dog is between 10 and 13 years. Sadly, some breeds don’t normally […]
Peter Mbulu is a caregiver who has looked after elephants for more than two decades. And one of them decided to be his best friend. Bondeni was rescued after wandering on his own and has since connected with Peter in a unique bond.
The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip passed away in April 2021. He did not reach his 100th birthday, which happened to be about two months away from the day he died. But, while he now rests at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, he continues to make the headlines as a member of the British Royal Family. One of the most recent controversies that involve him is associated with his will.
Many people have shared their pandemic hobbies on social media in recent months, but few have made an impact as massive as this humble grandma!. Doña Lupita is her name, but many people know her as “Abuelita,” which means “grandmother” in Spanish. With some help from her niece, Abuelita now has more than a million fans online who can’t get enough of her artwork.
With the Covid Omicron variant quickly spreading in recent weeks, getting the family together to celebrate Christmas was a tricky task to say the least. But one woman who tested positive for Covid didn’t miss out on the festivities after she made a personal bubble of her own. TikTok...
CHRISTMAS dinner can be a stressful occasion for households - so imagine one couple's distress when the turkey they were cooking just wouldn't turn white. In fact, the pair were so troubled by their seemingly still-pink bird that they abandoned it fearing food poisoning and ate a meat-free festive meal.
Chidi Ashley has built her dream home in Bali. Earlier this year, we spoke to the then-24-year-old who told us in an interview that she was trading in her 9 to 5 corporate job for a lifetime of adventure. Chasing her dream is what eventually inspired her to build her travel company: Chidi Ashley Travels to encourage people to travel with a community of other like-minded individuals.
Seven years ago, in the year before I met the wonderful man I would fall in love with and go on to marry, I had a short but intense relationship with someone I had known as a friend of friends for some time. I’d suddenly and unexpectedly found myself becoming besotted with him after we suddenly and unexpectedly found ourselves sleeping together.
