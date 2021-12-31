ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Goosebump Inducing Moments That Have Repeated Through Time in Royal History

KSDK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistory has a way of repeating itself,...

www.ksdk.com

KSDK

Reasons Why Your Dog Constantly Licks Its Paws

Dogs sometimes exhibit unusual behaviors that might raise some important questions about your dog's overall health and demeanor. Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
PETS
#Royals#Buzz60
Upworthy

Powerful video of a Mom calming her angry 5-year-old kid by repeatedly telling him 'I love you'

Anyone who's seen a child seeth with anger knows how hard it can be to calm them down. A video of a mother calming her angry son with a heart-to-heart talk is winning hearts on the internet. Destiny Bennett's 5-year-old son was shaking with rage as he headed out of their home but she decided to calm him down by telling him how much she loved him and you can slowly sense him calming down. Bennett, a Mom-of-three who hails from Las Vegas, used her love for her son to relax him and it goes to show the power of parenting and shape up children's world views and character. What Bennett didn't realize at the time of the incident was that the sweet moment was captured on their door camera.
KIDS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
24/7 Wall St.

The Dogs With the Shortest Lifespan

Dogs are often described in one phrase — man’s best friend. Canines have been humans’ loyal companions for centuries. Today, about 85 million American households own a pet, and more than 63 million of them have a dog. The average lifespan of a dog is between 10 and 13 years. Sadly, some breeds don’t normally […]
PETS
Business Times

Prince Philip Cuts 'Failure' Royals Out Of Will As 'Revenge', Source Claims

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip passed away in April 2021. He did not reach his 100th birthday, which happened to be about two months away from the day he died. But, while he now rests at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, he continues to make the headlines as a member of the British Royal Family. One of the most recent controversies that involve him is associated with his will.
U.K.
InspireMore

90-Yr-Old Grandma Steals Hearts With Her Impressively Soothing Painting Videos.

Many people have shared their pandemic hobbies on social media in recent months, but few have made an impact as massive as this humble grandma!. Doña Lupita is her name, but many people know her as “Abuelita,” which means “grandmother” in Spanish. With some help from her niece, Abuelita now has more than a million fans online who can’t get enough of her artwork.
VISUAL ART
TravelNoire

A Look Inside: This Black Woman Just Finished Building Her Dream Home In Bali

Chidi Ashley has built her dream home in Bali. Earlier this year, we spoke to the then-24-year-old who told us in an interview that she was trading in her 9 to 5 corporate job for a lifetime of adventure. Chasing her dream is what eventually inspired her to build her travel company: Chidi Ashley Travels to encourage people to travel with a community of other like-minded individuals.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

My winter of love: I thought we had parted for ever. Then I took his phone call in a raging blizzard

Seven years ago, in the year before I met the wonderful man I would fall in love with and go on to marry, I had a short but intense relationship with someone I had known as a friend of friends for some time. I’d suddenly and unexpectedly found myself becoming besotted with him after we suddenly and unexpectedly found ourselves sleeping together.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

