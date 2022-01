Gov. Andy Beshear was in Pike County Dec. 2 to present more than $2.1 million in funding for projects that will deliver clean drinking water and improve sewer infrastructure. “As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, we will continue to strengthen our water infrastructure in every corner of the Commonwealth,” Beshear said during a press conference at the Pike County Fiscal Courtroom.

