Piedmont, CA

Great Horned Owl Freed From Entanglement In Holiday Lights

 2 days ago

PIEDMONT (CBS SF/BCN) — A great horned owl, found entangled in holiday lights in a Piedmont neighborhood, has been released back into the wild.

The Lindsay Wildlife Experience shared photos of the owl this week after it had been brought in for a veterinarian examination after being found with its feet entangled in the lights.

“With the exception of being muddy and wet from the rain, the owl was fortunately not injured and was returned to the wild the very next day,” Lindsay Wildlife officials said.

Animal experts advise people to make sure outdoor holiday lighting is secured and at least 6 feet off the ground, and that they shouldn’t string lights across open spaces in their yards or on trees and bushes where animals live.

