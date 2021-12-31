No casualties reported in Colorado wildfire, Biden approves disaster declaration

Extreme dryness and lack of precipitation have been pegged as the reasons behind the spread of a devastating wildfire that tore through multiple towns in Boulder, Colorado, forcing thousands of people, including hospital patients, to evacuate on Thursday.Small fires cropped up on the grass in a median or in a dumpster in the middle of a parking lot, which then spread at a rapid speed due to gusting winds. The wind, as powerful as 110mph, knocked over power lines, pushing the fire across neighbourhoods, burning down more than 1,600 acres.More than 30,000 people in Superior and Louisville towns in...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO