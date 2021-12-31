ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Novavax to submit COVID-19 vaccine EUA request to U.S. FDA next month

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article-Novavax Inc will submit a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine next month, the company said on Friday. The announcement...

whbl.com

SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Pfizer antiviral pills for Covid may be risky when taken with other medications, experts warn

Pfizer’s new antiviral pills against Covid-19 may not be safe for everyone, experts have cautioned, adding that the new drug could be life-threatening when taken with other medications.The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorised Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, for emergency use in those with mild or moderate Covid-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill, including older people and those with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, cancer, or diabetes.Paxlovid’s treatment is a combination of two pills — the antiviral nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir — taken over five days, which Pfizer said showed near...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healio.com

FDA issues EUA for Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral molnupiravir

The FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for molnupiravir — now the second oral antiviral treatment available for COVID-19. The drug is authorized for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who test positive for SARS-CoV-2, and who are at high risk for progression to severe disease. It is not authorized for use in patients aged younger than 18 years because it may affect bone and cartilage growth, the agency said.
INDUSTRY
CNET

Moderna booster FAQ: COVID shot side effects, vaccine effectiveness, what to know about third dose

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A third of of the US is now boosted with a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or a second of Johnson & Johnson's. All three boosters shots are effective in protecting against hospitalization and death, even from the highly contagious omicron variant. Research released by the UK on Friday continues to underscore the importance of boosters. The UK Health Security Agency's report notes that 20 weeks after the second dose of mRNA vaccines, protection against the omicron variant decreases to only 10%, with a booster, or third dose, bringing protection back up to 90%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Zacks.com

Pfizer ETFs to Rise on FDA's EUA for COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Pill

Investors have another reason to cheer the Pfizer Inc. (. PFE - Free Report) stock as it has been awarded the emergency use authorization (EUA) for its antiviral COVID-19 pill, PAXLOVID. According to the company, PAXLOVID (nirmatrelvir [PF-07321332] tablets and ritonavir tablets) can be efficiently used for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in patients at least 12 years of age and older and weighing at least 40 kg [88 lbs]. The patients with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing and at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, can be prescribed Pfizer’s antiviral pill.
INDUSTRY
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Novavax and SII obtain WHO Emergency Use Listing for Covid-19 vaccine

Novavax and its partner Serum Institute of India (SII) have obtained Emergency Use Listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO) for the former’s recombinant nanoparticle protein-based Covid-19 vaccine with Matrix-M adjuvant, NVX-CoV2373. The shot is indicated for active immunisation to prevent Covid-19 in people aged 18 years and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
smarteranalyst.com

Novavax Wins EUL by WHO for COVID-19 Vaccine; Shares Jump

Biotechnology company Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (SII) revealed on Friday that NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’s recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M adjuvant, has been granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the World Health Organization (WHO). The vaccine is expected to actively immunize individuals...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Scores Conditional Approval In Europe

The European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorization to Novavax Inc's (NASDAQ: NVAX) Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age & older. The authorization follows the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommendation today to authorize...
MARKETS
wtvbam.com

EU Commission authorises Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) – The European Commission authorised on Monday the use of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union. “With five approved vaccines, the EU has a varied portfolio, based both on novel technologies, such as mRNA, and classic ones, like Novavax, which is protein-based,” the head of the bloc’s executive Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Twitter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

European Commission Now Grants Conditional Marketing for Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted Novavax conditional marketing authorization (CMA) for Nuvaxovid™ COVID-19 Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 18 years of age and older. The authorization follows the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommendation today to authorize the vaccine (also known as NVX-CoV2373) and is applicable in all 27 European Union (E.U.) member states.
INDUSTRY
precisionvaccinations.com

Maryland's COVID-19 Vaccine Submits Final Data Packages to U.S. FDA

NVX-CoV2372 (Nuvaxovid, Covovax) is a recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M™ adjuvant. Novavax expects to submit a request for EUA for the vaccine in the U.S. in one month per guidance from the FDA regarding the submission of all EUA vaccines. Novavax has filed the complete CMC data...
MARYLAND STATE
massdevice.com

FDA grants EUA to Siemens Healthineers’ over-the-counter rapid COVID-19 test

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) announced that it received FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for its Clinitest COVID-19 diagnostic. Tarrytown, New York-based Siemens Healthineers can now offer the Clinitest rapid COVID-19 antigen self-test over the counter as the need for COVID-19 testing rises in the U.S. According to a news release, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedPage Today

Doctor Submits Fluvoxamine EUA Application to FDA

It took about 4 days for David Boulware, MD, MPH, to write the FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) application for fluvoxamine. Yes, a doctor wrote an EUA application -- a task that has typically been relegated to pharmaceutical companies -- and yes, it was for a generic drug that physicians could technically prescribe off-label.
PHARMACEUTICALS
whbl.com

U.S. administers 503.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 503,480,667 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 609,589,955 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The agency said 242,433,620 people had received at least one dose, while 205,196,973 people are fully vaccinated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WALA-TV FOX10

Novavax files data with FDA to support vaccine

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Novavax Inc. said it filed data Friday with the Food and Drug Administration to support clearance of its long-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine, a different kind of shot than current U.S. options. Novavax said the data package is the last requirement before the company formally submits its emergency-use...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Novavax's stock rallies after its COVID-19 vaccine is granted EUA in India

Shares of Novavax Inc. NVAX, -1.24% hiked up 2.9% in morning trading Tuesday, after the Maryland-based biotechnology company and vaccine manufacture Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. said Novavax's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, Covovax, has been granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in India by the Drugs Controller General of India. The vaccine will be made and marketed in India by Serum. Novavax's vaccine has previously received EUA in Indonesia and the Philippines, has received Emergency Use Listing with the World Health Organization and has been granted Conditional Marketing Authorization by the European Commission under the name Nuvaxovid. Novavax expects to submit a complete package to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its vaccine by the end of the year. "The approval of Covovax in India marks a significant milestone in strengthening our immunization efforts across India and LMICs [low-to-middle-income countries]," said Serum Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla. "We are proud to deliver a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, based on Phase 3 clinical data demonstrating more than 90% efficacy and a favorable safety profile, to our nation." Novavax's stock has shed 20.7% over the past three months, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF.
PUBLIC HEALTH

