Conversations With Writers And More

By Conversations With Writers And More
delcoculturevultures.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new year arrives in stillness in W.S. Merwin’s poem “To the New Year”: To the New Year by W. S. Merwin | Poetry Foundation. W.S. Merwin probably enjoyed an ample measure of stillness when he wrote the poem. Stillness will be present in 2022 for...

delcoculturevultures.com

Fortune

22 new books to consider reading in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. 2021 has been an up-and-down year for the book publishing industry. Although book sales—especially print—were up during the first few months while people were still stuck at home, supply chain problems in the latter half of the year stunted deliveries and took a bit of shine away from the last (and usually, most lucrative) quarter.
TIME

The 10 Best Fiction Books of 2021

The year 2021 was poised to be a great one for established, fan-favorite authors. We were blessed with new work from a buzzy roster of titans, from Colson Whitehead to Lauren Groff to Kazuo Ishiguro . But while they, along with several others, did not disappoint (see TIME’s list of the 100 Must-Read Books of 2021 ), it was debut authors who truly shined. In an industry that has long been criticized for exclusion—and where it’s increasingly difficult to break out from the crowd—a crop of bright new voices rose to the top. From Anthony Veasna So to Torrey Peters to Jocelyn Nicole Johnson and more, these writers introduced themselves to the world with fiction that surprised us, challenged our perspectives and kept us fulfilled. Here, the top 10 fiction books of 2021.
Parade

A Year in Review—These are the 40 Best Books of 2021

Wartime London, 1400s Constantinople, Mad Men-era air travel and a summer on Cape Cod. This year provided us with fearlessly imagined characters and a slate of highly anticipated books that brought us to lands far away from COVID testing sites. To celebrate the year in publishing, we’ve gathered the best...
Idaho8.com

The best books of 2021, according to global tastemakers

The literary landscape has never been richer or more reflective of our present moment. Compassionate depictions of the ongoing refugee crisis won Zanzibar-British novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature, while American writer Jason Mott took home the National Book Award for his novel on the racism, police brutality and the Black experience in the United States.
Financial Times

In conversation with Andrew Mitchell

Politician with an insider's eye on what makes the country tick. Andrew Mitchell went through many of the UK's most established institutions, from public school to the army to the City of London and parliament, the Whips Office and the cabinet. His new book, “Beyond A Fringe”, refers not only...
delcoculturevultures.com

Conversations And Articles About Music

A song about healing; the 54th anniversary of Leonard Cohen’s debut studio album. “Come healing of the spirit / Come healing of the limb”: an invitation in Leonard Cohen’s song “Come Healing” (a number of you knew that!). The arts sometimes implicitly extend the same...
The Guardian

Write it All Down by Cathy Rentzenbrink review – an arm around the shoulder for aspiring authors

In the weeks after my grandfather died in 2019, I spent a melancholy few days sorting through the “Gramps” section of my filing cupboard, mainly the many letters he’d sent to me over the years. It was a way, I suppose, of continuing the 40-year conversation we’d had about books, of keeping his voice loud in my mind. One letter struck me with particular force, though – a page and a half in response to a short story I’d sent him aged 10. It was typical of his letters about my writing: warm yet forthright in its criticism, even at this early stage showing something that I came to recognise as a gift – the fact that he took me seriously as an author, that this was feedback from one writer to another.
Dallas News

6 books to add to your reading list for December

If you’re reading this, congratulations! You’ve made it to the first semi-post-pandemic holidays and almost to the end of a tough year. What better way to escape from — or face up to — troubles past and future than with books? The following six should carry you into 2022.
Smithonian

Winnie-the-Pooh, an Ernest Hemingway Classic and a Massive Library of Sound Recordings Will Enter the Public Domain on January 1

When writer Benjamin Hoff published the Tao of Pooh in 1982, using A.A. Mine’s famous stories of adventurous stuffed animals to illustrate the principles of Taoism, he agreed to pay the Milne estate a third of hardcover and 40 percent of paperback profits. As of the start of 2022, any other writer wishing to reuse some of the original Pooh stories would have no need to reach that kind of deal. Like many other works first published in 1926, the original Winnie-the-Pooh enters the U.S. public domain on January 1.
Time Out Global

Ava: The Secret Conversations

Oscar-nominated ‘Downton Abbey’ star Elizabeth McGovern plays Hollywood legend Ava Gardner in a biographical drama written by McGovern herself. ‘Ava’ is set in the ’80s, when Gardner lived in London and features ‘Boardwalk Empire’s Anatol Yusef as Peter Evans, the journalist hired to write her biography, in a production helmed by film director Gaby Dellal. It features Gardner as an unreliable narrator, looking back somewhat tipsily on her career and marriages to Mickey Rooney, Artie Shaw and Frank Sinatra.
Salon

The Brontës, Shelleys & Kingsley and Martin Amis: Research suggests relatives share writing styles

This article was originally published on The Conversation. From Jane Austen to James Patterson, every author has their own way of writing. And that writing is often discussed in terms of "style." Essentially, style refers to "how" something is written — it is more concerned with form than content. So when, for example, someone remarks that they "enjoyed the story" but "didn't like how it was written," they are commenting on the style.
Williamson Source

Amazon Books Editors Announce 2021’s Best Books of the Year

Amazon Books Editors announced their selections for the Best Books of 2021, naming Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway as the Best Book of the Year; Towles’ New York Times bestseller A Gentleman in Moscow was also included in the Best Books selection in 2016. The annual list is hand-picked by a team of editors who read thousands of books each year. Featuring the top 100 books published this year, the editors’ selections also break out the top 20 books in numerous categories, including mysteries, memoirs, children’s books, and cookbooks. To explore the full list of the Best Books of 2021, visit amazon.com/bestbooks2021.
The Guardian

Joan Didion, in her own words: 23 of the best quotes

Joan Didion inspired writers and readers for decades. Her journalism, memoirs, and cultural and political commentary made her a unique chronicler of 20th-century culture. We tell ourselves stories in order to live. – The White Album (1979) Character – the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life –...
outsidemagazine

Our Favorite Books of 2021

The past year was a great one for reading at Outside: in addition to relaunching our book club this fall, we spent our spare time digging into an especially strong crop of fiction and nonfiction about the outdoors. There were imaginative works of climate fiction, thoughtful memoirs by new and established authors, thrilling adventure tales, and even a book that made us feel a little less hopeless about our warming planet. Here, Outside contributors look back on some of their favorite books of 2021.
bookriot.com

20 of the Most Influential Historical Fiction Books Of All Time

Historical fiction connects the past with our present and thus, helps us make sense of our lives’ trajectories in respect to the grander scheme of things. While reading history helps us comprehend past events, reading historical fiction enables us to humanize the past and the people who walked this planet before us, many moons ago. We learn to be in better sync with our humanity after reading about the countless atrocities that have destroyed the lives of our predecessors. The past is not just a series of dates and facts to be memorized. It is intermingled with our current reality and therefore needs to be studied with precision. Historical fiction demystifies the past and shows it as what it actually was. We get to learn about ordinary people living in the midst of extraordinary happenings and vice-versa. As the time machine is still a pipe dream, what better way is there to revisit the past than to pick up historical fiction? Whether you’re a beginner to this genre or have been a fan for some time now, this list of the most influential historical fiction of all time might be helpful. Keep reading to know more about what roles gender, class, and ethnicity played in our defining our present.
NBC News

10 most notable LGBTQ books of 2021

As the omicron variant sweeps the world at unparalleled speed — upending the return of long-awaited "normal" holiday celebrations — now may be a better time than ever to stay indoors, escape from the surrounding chaos and get lost in a good (and queer) book. From a historic...
