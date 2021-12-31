Canby girls snag two wins in holiday tourney

The Cougars opened with wins over Sunset and Century before fallings to Lincoln to finish tourney play

The Canby High girls basketball team wrapped up the 2021 portion of its schedule by going 2-1 in the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic as McDaniel High on Dec. 30.

The Cougars were playing in the Rose City bracket and opened the tournament with a 45-38 win over Sunset (Dec. 28), followed by a 51-26 verdict against Century (Dec. 29) before falling 59-48 to Lincoln on Dec. 30.

Against Sunset, junior guard McKenna Kraft and freshman post McKayla Ford led the way offensively with 11 points each. Junior point guard Allie Mead and senior guard Mallory Block both chipped in with eight on the night. Mead added five assists to her stat line.

"It was a great team win," coach Ingrid McCoy said, noting that the Cougars took control of this one in the third quarter when they outscored Sunset 45-38.

Against Century the next day, senior guard Mallory Block had a good outing, scoring 13 points while adding three steals and playing stellar defense.

"Very good team defense swung the game in our favor," McCoy said. "We were missing two starters due to illness and injury, so it was a great testament to our team and everyone stepping up."

Mead added 12 points, six assists and six steals, while Ford added nine points, eight rebounds and a blocked shot. Kraft chipped in four offensive rebounds and had six points.

The Cougars are 6-2 overall and saw a six-game winning streak snapped with their loss to Lincoln. Canby continues its non-league slate with a visit from McKay on Dec. 4, then a visit to McNary on Dec. 7. League action gets underway on Dec. 12 with a visit from St. Mary's Academy.