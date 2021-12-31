ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

New Year's wishes from Americans include this fervent hope: 'Never see a face mask again'

fox40jackson.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the New Year of 2022, Fox News Digital asked a range of individuals across our great country about their hopes and dreams for 2022, as 2021 recedes and as we gaze ahead to a New Year and the fresh start it promises. Some of these answers will...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

The Change We Wish to See in the World for 2022: New Year’s Resolutions

For the past nearly decade, I’ve asked friends, colleagues, politicos and celebs to share their New Year’s resolutions with me and my readers. After the year we’ve had, I’m especially grateful to get just a glimpse into their fragile psyches and guarded optimism as we all head warily into 2022. They’re all a bit cathartic to read, though I really liked what writer Brad Thor had to say about mental health, what TV personality Sherrie Shepherd had to say about becoming a wife, and what CNN correspondent Kyung Lah said about getting her tree to grow! When it feels like the world is spinning out of control, aiming at the things we can control — unlike, say, world peace — is a good idea. As for me, I plan to spend 2022 normalizing discussions around anxiety, and starting more sentences with “My therapist says….”
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
marijuanamoment.net

New Marijuana Laws Take Effect Across The U.S. With The New Year

As 2021 comes to a close, a number of states and cities across the country are set to implement new marijuana policy changes that take effect on January 1. From the launch of retail cannabis sales in Montana to whole-flower medical marijuana becoming available in Louisiana, there are a variety of new policies that advocates, businesses and lawmakers will see go into effect starting on Saturday.
POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Fox News Digital
The Free Press - TFP

Florida’s Surgeon General Slams Biden Admin For Withholding COVID Treatment, After Biden Said There Was No “Federal Solution”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been almost alone in promoting the idea that we should attack COVID-19 with something besides vaccines, masks, and prayer. Florida’s Republican chief executive and his top medical adviser, state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, have pushed treatments, such as monoclonal antibodies, and a healthy lifestyle, that includes exercise, weight loss, Vitamin D, and other steps to reduce co-morbidities.
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
fox40jackson.com

Ex-Playboy model and 'Baywatch' 'Karen' faces assault charge in spat with foul-mouthed old man on Delta flight

He called her a “b—-,” a “p—-” and a “Karen,” while flinging the F-word around on a packed Delta Air Lines flight – then she smacked him in the face. Now the 51-year-old ex-Raiders cheerleader, Playboy model and “Baywatch” actress turned jet-setting realtor is facing federal assault charges after allegedly hitting an 80-year-old potty mouth on an hour-long flight from Tampa to Atlanta on Dec. 23.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Vietnam
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox40jackson.com

AOC in Miami Beach for 'taste of freedom' as New York sees record number of Covid cases: report

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared to get an early start on New Year’s weekend Thursday, according to a report. The New York Democrat was seen, maskless and drink in hand, as she dined outside in Miami Beach, Florida, the National Review reported. The congresswoman and a companion were spotted at Doraku Sushi and Izakaya, the report said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopWired

‘Airplane Karen’ Patricia Cornwall Arrested For Striking A Passenger Who Called Her Out For “Rosa Parks” Remark

What is it with these Karens and their Kent-le-men counterparts acting a caucasified fool on airplanes? Recently, another member of the mile-white club went viral after being caught on camera assaulting another passenger who had but one request: “Sit down, Karen.” Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta got crazy‼️ pic.twitter.com/I9BZUKv3LB — ATL Uncensored (@ATLUncensored) December […]
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy