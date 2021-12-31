ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington BREAKING: Roster Moves Include Star RB Antonio Gibson to COVID

By Andrew Oliveros
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 2 days ago

The Washington Football Team’s playoff chances are on the line at home this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington must win its next two games, and then hope for some help from other teams.

But on Friday, more problems.

Washington has just made multiple roster moves featuring the placement of running back Antonio Gibson on to the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

The WFT also moved offensive lineman Ereck Flowers Sr. to the list, and signed punter Ryan Winslow to the practice squad

“As professionals it’s our job to go out there and play good football, which, for the last two weeks, has been probably some of the worst football I’ve ever been a part of, including myself,” defensive end Jonathan Allen said. “We have no one to blame but ourselves.”

The team based in the nation’s capital lost to Philadelphia in Week 15, 27-17. The WFT was without starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke, backup Kyle Allen, safety Kamren Curl and cornerback Kendall Fuller due to COVID-19. While Washington continues to suffer with COVID and injuries, this group continues to fight.

While some fans are already pondering 2022 - and who the No. 1 quarterback might be, Heinicke or Ryan Fitzpatrick - offensive coordinator Scott Turner says the team's focus remains on trying to sneak into the playoffs.

Revamped Roster: How is Washington Replacing Former Pro Bowl Star?

Washington makes multiple roster moves in preparation of the Eagles game.

5 hours ago

Limping to Finish Line: WFT Missing 5 Key Players for Home Finale?

Injuries and COVID-19 cases combining to stack the deck even further against the Washington Football Team

Dec 31, 2021

WFT vs. Eagles GAMEDAY: Has COVID Ruined Washington's Playoff Chances?

With COVID cases on the rise again in the nation's capital, the WFT must still win Sunday, with some extra help too.

Dec 31, 2021

“I think that you guys maybe think more about that than we do," Turner said.. "We’re in the course of the season and I’m not like really worried about being on like a debate show about, ‘Is this guy a franchise quarterback?’

“I’m more so just trying to get ready to go play a game and go give our best chance to win.

Turner added, “The (future) things that you’re talking about … we’ll discuss) as a franchise when we get to the offseason. But as of right now, I got confidence in Taylor. He knows that and we’re ready to go. We’re getting ready to go play against Eagles.”

When: Sunday, January 2, 2022, 1:00 p.m., with Philly at 8-7 and the WFT at 6-9.

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Odds: Eagles -3/ Total 45.

Television: FOX

Radio: The Team 980/WMAL

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Hogs Haven

Washington Roster Moves: 7 practice squad players activated for Eagles game; Antonio Gandy-Golden released

Washington's Reserve/COVID-19 list is up to 8 players after another wave hit the team this week. That leaves a lot of open spots on the roster and Washington has activated 7 practice squad players to help get then through another game. Tress Way won't play for the first time in his career thanks to COVID-19. Ryan Winslow was signed to the practice squad so he could be a replacement player for this week's game against the Eagles.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Kendall Fuller
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Eagles Bench News

Another week, another bench storyline in the NFC East. According to a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Philadelphia Eagles brought their own benches to Washington. Earlier this season, the Dallas Cowboys brought their own benches to a game at FedEx Field. The Cowboys were reportedly tipped off...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Colts Make 10 Roster Moves, Including Activating QB Carson Wentz

The Colts announced that they have activated three players from the COVID-19 list, including QB Carson Wentz, CB T.J. Carrie, and T Braden Smith. The team is also elevating LS Kyle Nelson, CB Will Redmond, QB Brett Hundley, and DT Chris Williams from the practice squad for their upcoming game. Additionally, the team is waiving C Joey Hunt and T Greg Senat, as well as activating CB Chris Wilcox from the COVID reserve list.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#American Football#Wft#Eagles Gameday
theScore

Washington places Gibson on COVID list ahead of Eagles game

The Washington Football Team placed running back Antonio Gibson and guard Ereck Flowers on the COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced Friday. If Gibson is unable to play, Jaret Patterson and Jonathan Williams will lead the NFC East club's backfield. Meanwhile, Jamil Douglas...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy