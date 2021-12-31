Washington BREAKING: Roster Moves Include Star RB Antonio Gibson to COVID

The Washington Football Team’s playoff chances are on the line at home this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington must win its next two games, and then hope for some help from other teams.

But on Friday, more problems.

Washington has just made multiple roster moves featuring the placement of running back Antonio Gibson on to the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

The WFT also moved offensive lineman Ereck Flowers Sr. to the list, and signed punter Ryan Winslow to the practice squad

“As professionals it’s our job to go out there and play good football, which, for the last two weeks, has been probably some of the worst football I’ve ever been a part of, including myself,” defensive end Jonathan Allen said. “We have no one to blame but ourselves.”

The team based in the nation’s capital lost to Philadelphia in Week 15, 27-17. The WFT was without starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke, backup Kyle Allen, safety Kamren Curl and cornerback Kendall Fuller due to COVID-19. While Washington continues to suffer with COVID and injuries, this group continues to fight.

While some fans are already pondering 2022 - and who the No. 1 quarterback might be, Heinicke or Ryan Fitzpatrick - offensive coordinator Scott Turner says the team's focus remains on trying to sneak into the playoffs.

“I think that you guys maybe think more about that than we do," Turner said.. "We’re in the course of the season and I’m not like really worried about being on like a debate show about, ‘Is this guy a franchise quarterback?’

“I’m more so just trying to get ready to go play a game and go give our best chance to win.

Turner added, “The (future) things that you’re talking about … we’ll discuss) as a franchise when we get to the offseason. But as of right now, I got confidence in Taylor. He knows that and we’re ready to go. We’re getting ready to go play against Eagles.”

When: Sunday, January 2, 2022, 1:00 p.m., with Philly at 8-7 and the WFT at 6-9.

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Odds: Eagles -3/ Total 45.

Television: FOX

Radio: The Team 980/WMAL