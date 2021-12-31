ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots legend Richard Seymour named Hall of Fame finalist for 4th straight year

By Isaiah Houde
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LqiMg_0dZzA6cd00

New England Patriots legendary defensive lineman Richard Seymour was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Seymour has now been named a finalist for the fourth straight year, with hopes of finally cementing his spot among the NFL greats. He was drafted No. 6 overall by the Patriots in 2001 and he helped pave the way to three Super Bowl victories — along with six AFC East titles and three AFC titles.

He was selected to five consecutive Pro Bowls (8 total) with the Patriots and he earned three consecutive First-Team All-Pro nods. Bill Belichick considered Seymour and Vince Wilfork as the two best defensive lineman he’s ever coached.

Maybe, just maybe this the year Seymour makes it.

Comments / 0

Related
WLTX.com

Seymour is a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for a fourth time

On Thursday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced this year's finalists and Lower Richland graduate Richard Seymour has reached this stage of the voting for a fourth consecutive year. A former All American for the Georgia Bulldogs, Seymour was the sixth overall selection in the 2001 NFL Draft by...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Wilfork
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Makes His Thoughts On Ben Roethlisberger Very Clear

Though he didn’t definitively say he’s retiring at the end of the season, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made it sound like Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns will be his last time playing at Heinz Field. “Looking at the bigger picture, I would say all...
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Afc East#First Team All Pro#De Bigsey93#Profootballhof
The Spun

Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Byron Leftwich Very Clear

Following the firing of former Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich quickly emerged as a frontrunner to take over the job. Earlier this week, the Jaguars requested permission to interview the Tampa Bay assistant. While it’s currently uncertain if Leftwich will accept the opportunity, this is...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones’ New Year’s Eve Quote Is Going Viral

It’s going to be a low-key New Year’s Eve for the Dallas Cowboys. Earlier this week, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz revealed his brutally honest advice for his teammates. “Make smart decisions. Don’t go out and do stupid s***,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday....
NFL
letsbeardown.com

Tony Dungy Reveals His Choice For Next Bears' Head Coach.

There's been lots of chatter over the last couple of days regarding the Chicago Bears' next possible head coach. Of course Matt Nagy still needs to be fired first and he could always be back next year thanks to the crazy decisions in the Bears' front office that happen on a consistent basis.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Andy Reid Said On Friday

Last weekend, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked if he had any New Year’s resolutions heading into 2022. The question, and Belichick’s subsequent non-answer, quickly went viral on social media. It didn’t take long for other reporters to ask other head coaches about their New Year’s resolutions, hoping for a unique answer.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Jadeveon Clowney News

Back in April, the Cleveland Browns signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract. That ended up being a very wise move. Clowney has bounced back from his disappointing 2020 campaign, racking up 29 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and five sacks in his first year with the Browns. Speaking to reporters...
NFL
The Spun

Key Packers Contributor Ruled Out For Sunday’s Game

While the Minnesota Vikings wll be without quarterback Kirk Cousins in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, the Packers won’t exactly be playing at full strength either. On Friday, the Packers ruled out star cornerback Jaire Alexander for Sunday’s game. The Pro Bowl cornerback was recently activated...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers insider has bad news on potential Ben Roethlisberger replacement

The Steelers need a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger, but per one team insider, that replacement may already be on the team. Mason Rudolph was originally drafted as a long-term project, thought to eventually one day take over for Roethlisberger as he entered his late-30’s. Well, Roethlisberger has played longer than expected, while Rudolph hasn’t made the necessary transition an easy one.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Former Alabama Star On Friday

The Indianapolis Colts have already made a plethora of roster moves this week, including activating linebacker Darius Leonard and offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Colts announced a couple of new moves. For starters, they signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to their practice squad. They...
NFL
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Ben Roethlisberger News

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac grew up rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a notable week for the Steelers, as their fan base came to realize that this could be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game. Roethlisberger admitted to reporters that all signs are pointing...
NFL
PackerCentral

Packers-Vikings Will Be One of Coldest in Lambeau History

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When the Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, it will be one of the coldest games in Lambeau Field history. At kickoff, according to the National Weather Service, it will be 6 degrees with a wind chill of minus-4. By game’s end, it could be 0 with a wind chill of minus-12. According to Luke Sampe of Green Bay TV station WFRV, it will be 6 with a wind chill of minus-10 at kickoff.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

58K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy