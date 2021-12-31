Robbery at Macy's

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 7-Eleven convenience store clerk stabbed a man inside a Mid-Wilshire store Wednesday morning and the man later died at a hospital, police said. The clerk called police at 12:16 a.m. to report the stabbing at the 7- Eleven store at 5279 W. Olympic Blvd., according to Los Angeles Police Department Detective Meghan Aguilar. The 40-year-old man was stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife, Aguilar said. Paramedics took him to a hospital where he died sometime after 3 a.m.. The employee was taken into custody and interviews were underway to determine whether he would be booked for a crime, she said. The man’s name was not released pending notification of relatives. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO