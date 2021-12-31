ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Abortion Restriction Law In New Hampshire Starts Saturday

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, N.H. (CBS/AP) – Several new laws will take effect across the country on Saturday, the first day of 2022, including a new abortion restriction in New Hampshire. Abortion will...

No permit, no problem: More states allow residents to carry a hidden gun

Six more states no longer require residents to hold a permit to carry a concealed firearm. Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, Tennessee, Texas and Utah this year enacted what gun rights advocates often refer to as “constitutional carry” measures. A legislative priority for groups such as the National Rifle Association, 21 states now have such measures in place. Many of these states still have restrictions on possessing firearms in certain government buildings.
These new laws will take effect in Washington on Saturday, January 1

OLYMPIA — Several new laws are going into effect in Washington state starting on Saturday, January 1. Beginning Saturday, food service businesses will only be allowed to provide single-use utensils, straws, those little condiment packets, and beverage cup lids if customers ask for them. The law is aimed at reducing single-use product waste. The get-around is that utensils, straws, condiments and cup lids may be made available to customers using bins, dispensers or other self-service options.
Gov. Kemp signs new Georgia redistricting maps into law

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday signed new maps for Georgia's congressional delegation, state Senate and state House into law, resulting in at least one immediate lawsuit challenging the state legislative maps even as candidates gear up to run under the new lines. The new districts are...
New laws take effect across U.S. on abortion, policing, wages

Minimum wage increases, animal protections, police accountability, cutting and increasing taxes are all part of a series of new laws taking effect across the country on Saturday, the first day of 2022. Some of the laws such as abortion restrictions in New Hampshire or police reform measures passed in Illinois, Oregon and North Carolina address some of the most […]
Police funding, church tax breaks among new Texas laws taking effect Saturday

New Year's Day 2022 welcomes a slew of new laws taking effect in the Lone Star State, including a tax break for places of religious worship and new protections for homeowners living in flood-prone properties. The 87th Texas Legislature approved the 23 measures during its regular session this year, which ended in May.
Many new laws taking effect Saturday in Georgia

ATLANTA - Tax breaks for many Georgians, new requirements for physicians to be trained about avoiding sexual assault, and pay raises for some judges are among new legal provisions taking effect Saturday in Georgia. Most Georgia laws became effective on July 1, but the General Assembly delayed some, or parts...
Abortion, drunken driving, animal welfare laws take effect

The new year brings new laws for New Hampshire, including an abortion ban that was passed as part of the state budget. The budget Gov. Chris Sununu signed in June contained a provision prohibiting abortion after 24 weeks of gestation, with exceptions for the mother's life or physical health. Other...
Missouri lawmaker's anti-abortion bill mirrors new Texas law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Republican state representative has introduced legislation that would ban nearly all abortions in Missouri, mirroring a new Texas law. The bill introduced Thursday by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman of Arnold would prohibit the termination of a pregnancy once cardiac activity is detected in an embryo, usually around six weeks and before some women are aware they are pregnant.
New Hampshire faces second lawsuit over 'divisive concepts' law

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire has been hit with another federal lawsuit over its new policy that limits how teachers discuss racism and discrimination in the classroom. The lawsuit, filed Monday by the National Education Association of New Hampshire and American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, seeks...
New GA voting law restricts ability to vote absentee

Eugene Daniels and Atlanta Journal-Constitution Georgia Government Reporter Mark Niesse join Joe Fryer to discuss new voting restrictions passed in Georgia since the 2020 election, and Democrats’ ongoing fight to pass federal voting rights legislation in Congress. “As a result of Georgia’s new voting law, it's more likely that people will be voting in person just because it's not as easy to vote absentee this year or in 2022 as it was in 2020,” says Niesse. “Shoring up federal voting rights is the only way you can make sure that what’s happening in these states doesn’t stop people from voting, especially black and brown folks,” says Daniels. Dec. 28, 2021.
Kemp inks new legislative and congressional district maps

Gov. Brian Kemp signed new legislative and congressional district maps Thursday and immediately was hit with a lawsuit claiming they’re unconstitutional. The American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU’s Georgia chapter and a Washington, D.C.-based law firm charge new state House and Senate maps approved by the General Assembly’s Republican majority last month violate Section 2 […] The post Kemp inks new legislative and congressional district maps appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
