Ted Cruz mocked after mixing up Washington and Western Australia

Ted Cruz is the butt of jokes online after he mixed up the state of Washington in the US with Western Australia .

In a now-deleted tweet, the Texas Senator quote retweeted a post that featured a screenshot from the Facebook page of the government of Western Australia (WA Government) that appears to prohibit dancing at a private New Year’s Eve house party.

The WA Government's page had replied to a woman who had asked if she was allowed to hold a party to ring in the new year.

That’s when Cruz stepped and gave his two cents on the matter. Despite the fact that the original tweet never mentioned Washington, the political official decided to go on a mini rant about Democrats and Washington State.

Cruz tweeted "Blue-state Dems are power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys. Washington State: NO DANCING ALLOWED!!! Any rational & free citizen: Piss off."

See the unhinged tweet below:

How did he make this big of a blunder? We’re not entirely sure.

Although Cruz later deleted his tweet, probably after he noticed or was told of his tremendous fail, it was too late as social media users had already seen the post and they weren’t about to pass up on an opportunity to clown the US Senator.

Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell wrote, "Hey Ted, WA is Western Australia. But cool tweet."

In another tweet after he noticed Cruz had taken down his own post, Swalwell called it a “faux outrage tweet,” and urged others to “Please stay on this phony.”

Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger wrote, "Since @tedcruz deleted this, I'll post as a reminder to all of us to DO YOUR RESEARCH before posting misinformation. WA means 'Western Australia' not Washington state."

“Oh, those power-drunk, blue-state Dems in Western Australia! Just Ted doing Ted Cruz things again. He really should stay off twitter. He also should move to Australia, because he seems obsessed with it. I’m sure they would love him,” wrote on Twitter user.

Another person wrote, “Senator Ted Cruz's stupidity is the gift that keeps on giving. The dumba** mistook Western Australia for Washington state, apparently overlooking the kangaroos in the Facebook avatar he attacked over its ‘authoritarian’ Covid policies. The a** is a US senator.”

“The ‘WA government’ here is Western Australia. Not everything revolves around the US all the time,” wrote Business Insider journalist Grace Panetta.