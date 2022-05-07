ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Ted Cruz mocked after mixing up Washington and Western Australia

By Daisy Maldonado
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Ted Cruz is the butt of jokes online after he mixed up the state of Washington in the US with Western Australia .

In a now-deleted tweet, the Texas Senator quote retweeted a post that featured a screenshot from the Facebook page of the government of Western Australia (WA Government) that appears to prohibit dancing at a private New Year’s Eve house party.

The WA Government's page had replied to a woman who had asked if she was allowed to hold a party to ring in the new year.

That’s when Cruz stepped and gave his two cents on the matter. Despite the fact that the original tweet never mentioned Washington, the political official decided to go on a mini rant about Democrats and Washington State.

Cruz tweeted "Blue-state Dems are power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys. Washington State: NO DANCING ALLOWED!!! Any rational & free citizen: Piss off."

See the unhinged tweet below:

How did he make this big of a blunder? We’re not entirely sure.

Although Cruz later deleted his tweet, probably after he noticed or was told of his tremendous fail, it was too late as social media users had already seen the post and they weren’t about to pass up on an opportunity to clown the US Senator.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell wrote, "Hey Ted, WA is Western Australia. But cool tweet."

In another tweet after he noticed Cruz had taken down his own post, Swalwell called it a “faux outrage tweet,” and urged others to “Please stay on this phony.”

Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger wrote, "Since @tedcruz deleted this, I'll post as a reminder to all of us to DO YOUR RESEARCH before posting misinformation. WA means 'Western Australia' not Washington state."

“Oh, those power-drunk, blue-state Dems in Western Australia! Just Ted doing Ted Cruz things again. He really should stay off twitter. He also should move to Australia, because he seems obsessed with it. I’m sure they would love him,” wrote on Twitter user.

Another person wrote, “Senator Ted Cruz's stupidity is the gift that keeps on giving. The dumba** mistook Western Australia for Washington state, apparently overlooking the kangaroos in the Facebook avatar he attacked over its ‘authoritarian’ Covid policies. The a** is a US senator.”

“The ‘WA government’ here is Western Australia. Not everything revolves around the US all the time,” wrote Business Insider journalist Grace Panetta.

Comments / 4

Related
Salon

"Not backing down": Ted Cruz ramps up effort to defeat Trump's candidates in key Senate races

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Like Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas went from being a scathing critic of Donald Trump in 2016 to being a devoted and obsequious sycophant after that. And Trump went from slamming the far-right Texas Republican as "Lyin' Ted Cruz" in 2016 to endorsing his reelection campaign in the 2018 midterms; Trump, never known for his humility, believes that Cruz would have lost that race to Democrat Beto O'Rourke were it not for him.
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Ted Cruz insists he's not a moron

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) got into an argument with reporters on Capitol Hill on Friday over who was behind Monday's leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion reversing the landmark Roe versus Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania versus Casey decisions, which codified the constitutional right to have an abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Rakesh Sharma
Person
Eric Swalwell
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Australia#Democrats#Wa Government#The Wa Government#Https T Co Cwelfbrqd0#Dems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy