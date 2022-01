Is there anything better than a homestyle meal complete with a delicious drink? How about if Cracker Barrel is doing the cooking?. Whether it is a holiday or even just a regular weekday, we love a meal that is both comforting and delicious. And on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, there is just something about either ending the year with Grandpa’s Country Fried Breakfast or starting the year with Momma’s Pancake Breakfast that feels too good to resist.

