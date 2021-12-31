What We Played Over The Holidays

The 2020 it was the golden year of video games. The arrival of the pandemic, the introduction of the lockdown, the days spent in front of a PC screen. As expected, the sector’s revenues have exploded, reaching i 175 billion dollars, obtained thanks to 2.7 billion players all over the world. The data was disseminated by the analysis Gaming & Esports of Cross Border Growth Capital. The official numbers on the market of the 2021 have not yet been disclosed but it is not difficult to imagine that there will be a contraction due to two factors. The first is the progressive retreat from the pandemic which has allowed a return, with alternating waves, to a life less close to the screens. The second is the restriction policy that began in China for video games. Until the 2020 Asia was the continent where most gamers came from: 1.5 billion in particular. Despite a smaller market, there is certainly no shortage of valid titles. We leave you some. If you have any empty space in the next few days, you know how to fill it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO