NFL

Vikings Place Kirk Cousins on Reserve/COVID-19 List

By Pete Hanson
96.7 The River
 2 days ago
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will miss Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers after being...

Related
zonecoverage.com

Justin Jefferson Has Made the Kirk Cousins Decision More Complicated

At first blush, it seems like Justin Jefferson’s continued ascendance means that the Minnesota Vikings will have to move on from Kirk Cousins. The maligned quarterback is on the wrong side of 30. He has only one playoff win to his name since signing the first fully guaranteed deal in NFL history four years ago. And it feels wrong to pair the league’s most staid quarterback with Minnesota’s most exciting receiver this side of Randy Moss.
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Cousins’ dad likes tweet saying Mike Zimmer should be fired

As the 2022 offseason inches closer for the Minnesota Vikings, the father of Kirk Cousins is making his feelings about Mike Zimmer public. Anyone who has decent vision in at least one of their eyes can see that Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins don’t have the greatest relationship in the world.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Announce Notable QB Move After Kirk Cousins News

On Friday afternoon, Minnesota Vikings fans finally received some news they’ve been dreading for most of the 2021 season. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19. The unvaccinated quarterback will now miss Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers as a result. “Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins...
NFL
PackerCentral

Packers-Vikings Will Be One of Coldest in Lambeau History

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When the Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, it will be one of the coldest games in Lambeau Field history. At kickoff, according to the National Weather Service, it will be 6 degrees with a wind chill of minus-4. By game’s end, it could be 0 with a wind chill of minus-12. According to Luke Sampe of Green Bay TV station WFRV, it will be 6 with a wind chill of minus-10 at kickoff.
NFL
Kellen Mond
The Spun

Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Cousins let down the Vikings and Mike Zimmer

Kirk Cousins knew he was at risk of missing a critical game late in the year due to his vaccination status. He remained stubborn anyway. Cousins’ decision not to get vaccinated would be fine, had he not contracted the virus right before a must-win game on Sunday Night Football.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Is Aaron Rodgers playing tonight vs. the Vikings? Latest injury update on Packers QB

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to deal with a foot injury. They get a divisional matchup against the Minnesota Vikings with plenty on the line. The Packers are playing for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, which will get them a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason. Will Rodgers play this week, and what can fantasy football expect from him in Week 17?
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers looks completely unrecognizable in Steelers photoshop

A photoshop edit of Aaron Rodgers wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform will catch Green Bay Packers fans off guard. The Week 17 edition of Monday Night Football could be an emotional one for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said the team’s home game against the Cleveland Browns is likely the last time he plays at Heinz Field. If the team does move on from Big Ben, the Steelers will receive a ton of attention in regards to finding his replacement.
NFL
96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

