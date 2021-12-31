Moon Tooth Shares an Guitar Playthrough Video for their Single “Nymphaeaceae”

When you’re meant to achieve greatness, life will keep pulling you back to where it needs you most. JidScan’s passion and heart have always been in rap, and his career has been down many avenues in the industry. From working at a label to learning the back end of promoting music, this artist saw each moving part of a well-oiled machine – but he knew his heart was in performing and creating. Inspired by early 2000s rap legends such as Jay-Z, Eminem, and Kanye West, JidScan brings consumable, contemporary music back to the mainstream. With sharp-witted and commanding lyrics, JidScan opens our eyes to what truly matters in life: chasing your dream until it becomes a reality. Tour through his discography and discover for yourself what a versatile artist JidScan is.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO