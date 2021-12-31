ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon Tooth Shares an Guitar Playthrough Video for their Single “Nymphaeaceae”

Cover picture for the articleMoon Tooth has shared guitar playthrough video for their recent single “Nymphaeaceae” from their upcoming new album due...

theprp.com

Deftones’ Stephen Carpenter Releases “Lovers” Guitar Playthrough Video

The holiday season didn’t impede the latest release in Deftones guitarist Stephen Carpenter‘s ongoing weekly guitar playthrough series. The newest entry is the below run through of the b-side track “Lovers“, which accompanied the single release of “Hexagram” from the band’s gold-certified 2003 self-titled album.
JamBase

Vulfpeck Shares ‘You Got To Be You’ Single

Vulfpeck released a new single, “You Got To Be You.” The song is set to land on the funk collective’s upcoming Cory Wong-produced album, Vulf Vault 005: Wong’s Cafe, arriving on January 7, 2022 via Vulf Records. Vulpeck heralded Wong’s Cafe earlier this month with the...
antiMUSIC

Bourbon House Share 'I Got Trouble' Video

Bourbon House have released a music video for their latest single, "I Got Trouble." The song comes from the group's third studio album, "Into The Red". Jocelyne Berumen directed and produced the new video and they group had this to say about the clip, "We basically got to time travel for a day with the making of the 'I Got Trouble' video.
ghostcultmag.com

Feuerschwanz Shares a New Single and Video for “Krampus” – New Album Incoming

Epic Folk Metal band Feuerschwanz has shared a new single and video for “Krampus!” The track already is the fourth official music video, after “Untot Im Drachenboot”, “Memento Mori”, and “Warriors Of The World United (feat. Thomas Winkler, Saltatio Mortis, Melissa Bonny)” – the latter has been in the Top 20 of the YouTube trend charts from the bands upcoming new album, Memento Mori will be released on December 31, 2021 via Napalm Records. Watch “Krampus” now!
dopecausewesaid.com

JidScan Shares His Inspirational New Single/Video "On Fire Tonight", Featuring Ty Jack

When you’re meant to achieve greatness, life will keep pulling you back to where it needs you most. JidScan’s passion and heart have always been in rap, and his career has been down many avenues in the industry. From working at a label to learning the back end of promoting music, this artist saw each moving part of a well-oiled machine – but he knew his heart was in performing and creating. Inspired by early 2000s rap legends such as Jay-Z, Eminem, and Kanye West, JidScan brings consumable, contemporary music back to the mainstream. With sharp-witted and commanding lyrics, JidScan opens our eyes to what truly matters in life: chasing your dream until it becomes a reality. Tour through his discography and discover for yourself what a versatile artist JidScan is.
JamBase

Widespread Panic’s JoJo Hermann Shares ‘Almost Infinite’ Single

Widespread Panic keyboardist JoJo Hermann unveiled a studio version of new single “Almost Infinite.” The sprawing six-minute instrumental features Jojo solo on piano. “Almost Infinite” was debuted by Hermann during the first installment of his Shut Up And Play livestream series on June 18, 2020. “I wrote a new one — I’m really into space shows and the universe, wormholes and stuff like that,” Jojo explained before performing the song. “I love that movie Contact where Jodie Foster goes through this wormhole and then she comes out in the Garden Of Eden and there’s this handsome, strong, loveable yet sensitive dad and there’s Jodie Foster meeting the dad she never had and all that stuff.”
ghostcultmag.com

Dog Fashion Disco Shares New Video “Grand Experiment” – New Album Incoming

Dog Fashion Disco has shared an awesome new single and video for their song “Grand Experiment.” Their new album Cult Classic is due for release on March 12th 2022, on their own Razor to Wrist Records – available for pre-order January 22nd. The band will also host a livestream that day and you can get tickets for “Live From St. Luke’s Cathedral” at the link below.
edm.com

Adrian Noble Shares Debut Single "Bubble Up"

There is no one secret to building a career and making a name for yourself within dance music. Over the years, many artists have exploded overnight off the back of a viral festival song, while others have consistently been releasing quality music that slowly but surely caught the attention of an ever-expanding audience. For Dutch DJ and music producer Adrian Noble, however, the road has been vastly different. Focusing on building a strong community on YouTube as a DJ via his consistent mixes, he has methodically gathered more and more attention, which ultimately led to the recent release of his debut single “Bubble Up.”
ghostcultmag.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Hooded Menace – The Tritonus Bell

I must admit that for as deep as my love for Doom Metal goes, I’ve always been rather picky about Death/Doom in particular. The subgenre’s dedication to atmospheric melancholy is certainly commendable, but a lot of those bands seem to lack the ear-catching melodies and riffs that drew me to this style in the first place. Hooded Menace has certainly stood out as a leading voice in recent years, but a lot of their past work has been in the “almost there” category for me as a listener. Fortunately, the band’s sixth full-length album offers hints of possible change in this regard.
hiphop-n-more.com

Lil Durk & Morgan Wallen Share Video for New Single ‘Broadway Girls’: Watch

Lil Durk surprised fans last week by collaborating with country music star Morgan Wallen on the song ‘Broadway Girls’. Durk and the controversial singer delivered a catchy song for the masses that is sure to do some damage on the charts. Wallen found himself in hot water after he was caught on video saying the N-word while he was out with friends back in February.
popwrapped.com

Nick Voss Unveils The Video For “Blame It On The Moon”

Like many of his artistic counterparts, Nick Voss has grown up with music – at the age of 5 he discovered Elvis Presley and his passion for the art form has only grown since then. He came to considerable attention in 2011 after performing his song “Trouble” on The X Factor USA, and has established himself as an artist who shares unique and yet also personal stories through his songs. today, PopWrapped are delighted to premiere the video for his latest release “Blame It On The Moon.”
kxgn.com

Jacob Bryant releases the music video to his latest single “Heartbeat”

Jacob Bryant has released the music video to his latest single, “Heartbeat.” Heartbeat is featured on Bryant’s forthcoming Bar Stool Preacher album, which is set for release on Jan. 14. Stream and download the single “Heartbeat” HERE. “Heartbeat” follows Bryant’s latest single, “Devil & an...
Deadline

Joni Mitchell Bows New Video For 1971 Song, Debuts It Via YouTube

Some 50 years after its debut, Joni Mitchell’s melancholy song River finally has its own video. River first appeared on Mitchell’s 1971 album, Blue.  “River expresses regret at the end of a relationship… but it’s also about being lonely at Christmas time,” Mitchell says in a statement at the end of the animated work. It was posted Thursday on her YouTube channel. “A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We need a song like that.” Skazka Studios’ created the black-and-white animation, which features a lone figure gliding across a frozen pond. The style seeks to capture “the song’s lonesome mood while paying tribute to Mitchell’s prolific creativity as a painter,” according to her website. Mitchell’s compilation Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) has been nominated for best historical album at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Watch the video above.
ghostcultmag.com

Born Without Bones Shares “NYE” Covers EP

Massachucets rockers Born Without Bones have shared a new New Years’ Eve themed covers EP, NYE via their label Pure Noise Records. The band covered tracks by Motion City Soundtrack, Death Cab for Cutie, and The Zombies all celebrating the holiday. Buy the EP on Bandcamp and stream it now on all DSPS.
