ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

How to Create Sudo User in RHEL, CentOS, Rocky & AlmaLinux

By Linuxshelltips
linuxtoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Redhat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) ecosystem hosts...

www.linuxtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
PCWorld

Update Chrome now, because hackers are attacking it

Google has begun pushing out version 96.0.4664.110 of its Chrome desktop browser to address a security vulnerability that is being actively exploited by hackers. Fortunately, the fix is an easy one: Ensure that your browser is up to date, then simply restart it to launch the patched, up-to-date version. Google’s blog post explains that the new version of the browser has been released merely to address existing security vulnerabilities, of which one of them, known as CVE-2021-4102, is being exploited in the wild.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Add Email Aliases to Gmail

Gmail is the most popular email service in the world. It's fast, reliable, and of course, free. Google's email platform also offers several additional features that enhance its functionality. It allows you to easily link your accounts together, or create an alias to protect your privacy. An email alias is...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Copy Files Between Different User Accounts on Windows 10

If you share a PC with others, creating separate user accounts for each person is a great idea. It's a great way to give everyone some privacy so that users can store their files without worrying about others accessing them. But what if you want to copy files between user...
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

Change these 5 settings on your new Windows laptop

Buying a new laptop means having a fresh start. Windows 10 or Windows 11 will be as clean as ever, and you’re free to configure the operating system to fit your needs. Usually, you might see some prompts in the Windows 11 or Windows 10 “Out of Box” experience to help you tweak Windows to the way you want it. That could be for gaming, productivity, or even video editing. Yet, even with those options, we still have our own suggestions for top settings that you can change on your new laptop.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centos#Sudo#Rocky#Redhat#Rhel#Os
SlashGear

Windows update makes sure you can’t escape Microsoft Edge

On a technical level, Microsoft’s shiniest new web browser is actually good. Built on top of Chromium (not Chrome), Microsoft Edge offers added value in terms of new features, optimizations, and improvements before Google can even implement them. Unfortunately, it is Microsoft itself that is giving people reasons to stay away from Edge, and the latest update to Windows 10 and Windows 11 only reinforces Microsoft’s image of bullishness and aggression.
COMPUTERS
CNET

How to add and delete users on a Mac the easy way

Did the holidays bring a new Mac into your household? If so, then pause before sharing one user account with your partner, kids or roommates. Instead, you can easily set up a different account for each person. That way, everyone can personalize their settings and options without forcing a custom layout or shared internet history on everyone else.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

6 Ways A Node Developer Can Drastically Boost Their Productivity

These six productivity tips will supercharge your productivity as a Node developer. You'll save hours of time which you can then invest in other activities. Very experienced engineers would probably already be doing at least some of these techniques. Use the fuzzy finder in vscode to help you find files hidden in your project's folders. Use a real debugger instead of using the console console to run your app. Set a breakpoint in your app then run your code and see all variables in the debug tab. Use an IntelliJ or WebStorm, press `shift` twice quickly instead of pressing `Alt+P`.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Set Up and Configure Primary and Secondary DNS in CentOS/RHEL

This article will help you to set up DNS (Domain Name System) on a Linux/Unix-based system. DNS is mainly used to resolve host-names, which means it can easily bind IP addresses into a fully qualified domain name (FQDN) like www.linuxteck.com or www.google.com to IP addresses like 166.62.27.62 or 172.217.166.110. It is one of the basements of the internet. When you look for a domain name in a browser, it sends a question over the net to take a look at the domain with its corresponding IP address. Once identified, it uses the IP address to retrieve the website’s information. This whole technique takes simply milliseconds. DNS terms are used by many names, like name servers, domain name systems, and nameservers.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Photo & Video Tuts+

How to Create a Fitness Flyer in Photoshop

Grab your viewers' attention with this eye-catching fitness flyer template! Promote your brand and customise the design by using stock photos from Envato Elements or your own images. This tutorial will teach you how to create this personal training flyer template in Adobe Photoshop from scratch. However, if you're short...
SOFTWARE
Mac Observer

How To Create a HomePod Stereo Pair

You’ve got your duo of HomePod or HomePod mini speakers set up and ready to go. Now you need to pair them together to create a left and right channel for an even better sound experience. Let’s look at what you need to do to create a HomePod stereo pair.
ELECTRONICS
Entrepreneur

How To Create an Electronic Signature

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Electronic signatures are nothing new, but plenty of people are still struggling to find the most suitable e-signature solution to obtain them. If you’re one of them, you've come to the right place. There are plenty of efficient e-signature softwares in the market. Keep reading to find out which appeals to you the most.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

How to Install and Use Cockpit in AlmaLinux

Server management is prioritized on the checklist of almost all web server administrators. Cockpit makes server management easier to execute because of the flexibility it offers. Learn how to install and use Cockpit in AlmaLinux here.
COMPUTERS
WPBeginner

How To Create A Custom Calculator In WordPress

Do you want to create a custom calculator in WordPress?. Perhaps you want users to be able to calculate something on a landing page, or you’d like to use the calculator as a tool to generate more leads for your business. In this article, we’ll show you how to...
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

How to Monitor User Activity with psacct or acct Tools

Psacct or acct both are open-source applications for monitoring users’ activities on the system. These applications run in the background and keep track of each user’s activity on your system as well as what resources are being consumed.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

Steps to Install Rocky Linux 8.4 with Screenshots

Rocky Linux is a Community-based Enterprise Operating System with a complete binary-compatible release using the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) operating system source code. The advantage of Rocky Linux is that it is completely free to install on any 64-bit x86 and ARM64 (aarch64) system. Let’s get it up and running with the illustrated guide.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

How to Debug Bash Scripts in Linux and Unix

Debugging helps you to fix the errors in your program. In this article, we will discuss various techniques to debug bash scripts with examples in Linux and Unix operating systems.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

How to Set Up an NFS Mount on Rocky Linux 8

Network File System or NFS is a distributed file system protocol that allows remote hosts to mount file systems over a network and perform file operations on them as though they are mounted locally. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install and configure the NFS Server and NFS Clients based on Rocky Linux 8.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy