29,046 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours. Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. “As we come home from holiday gatherings, it is as important as ever to take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 this season,” Governor Hochul said. “Wear your mask, wash your hands, and if you haven’t yet, get vaccinated and boosted. The vaccine is the best tool we have to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe as we head into the new year. Take advantage of having it readily available and get yours today.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO