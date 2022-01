Happy New Year! Can you believe our great fortune in witnessing another year rolling in? The older you get the more important this becomes. For those who know, you know. 2022, can you believe it? We are all a little bit wiser and weathered by the past couple of years. It has become such a new world that thinking back a mere three years feels so strangely long ago. So much has happened and our thoughts and prayers go out to those missing someone today. We are here for you. And today, we are here to remind you that an updated version of you is possible. New year, new you.

