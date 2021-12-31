ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

The Best Book of the Past 125 Years, According To NYT Book Review Readers

By (boingboing.net)
News Slashdot
 2 days ago

Orwell's 1984 was always a shitty book with an amorphoc villain that everybody claimed was the one they hate. The left says it is a warning from the right, the right says it is a warning from the left, the poor say it is a warning from the rich, the rich...

news.slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

All of Amazon's bestselling books for 2021

Amazon has revealed its list of bestselling and most-read books of 2021 and it's full of incredible fiction and non-fiction reads. Award-winning books from 2020 dominate this year's fiction charts with Matt Haig’s award-winning book, The Midnight Library, scoring the top spot and Delia Owens’ coming-of-age story, Where the Crawdads Sing, which is now being turned into a film by Reese Witherspoon, following closely behind.
RECIPES
TIME

The 10 Best Fiction Books of 2021

The year 2021 was poised to be a great one for established, fan-favorite authors. We were blessed with new work from a buzzy roster of titans, from Colson Whitehead to Lauren Groff to Kazuo Ishiguro . But while they, along with several others, did not disappoint (see TIME’s list of the 100 Must-Read Books of 2021 ), it was debut authors who truly shined. In an industry that has long been criticized for exclusion—and where it’s increasingly difficult to break out from the crowd—a crop of bright new voices rose to the top. From Anthony Veasna So to Torrey Peters to Jocelyn Nicole Johnson and more, these writers introduced themselves to the world with fiction that surprised us, challenged our perspectives and kept us fulfilled. Here, the top 10 fiction books of 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Refinery29

R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This January

When things look increasingly scary outside, many people turn to tried and true coping mechanisms to get them through. For some that includes curling up under a blanket with a warm drink, for others it means getting outside into nature and for others still it's being whisked away on a journey through the power of a good book.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

20 of the Most Influential Historical Fiction Books Of All Time

Historical fiction connects the past with our present and thus, helps us make sense of our lives’ trajectories in respect to the grander scheme of things. While reading history helps us comprehend past events, reading historical fiction enables us to humanize the past and the people who walked this planet before us, many moons ago. We learn to be in better sync with our humanity after reading about the countless atrocities that have destroyed the lives of our predecessors. The past is not just a series of dates and facts to be memorized. It is intermingled with our current reality and therefore needs to be studied with precision. Historical fiction demystifies the past and shows it as what it actually was. We get to learn about ordinary people living in the midst of extraordinary happenings and vice-versa. As the time machine is still a pipe dream, what better way is there to revisit the past than to pick up historical fiction? Whether you’re a beginner to this genre or have been a fan for some time now, this list of the most influential historical fiction of all time might be helpful. Keep reading to know more about what roles gender, class, and ethnicity played in our defining our present.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyt#Book Review
Nashville Parent

Amazon Books Editors Announce 2021’s Best Books of the Year

Amazon Books Editors announced their selections for the Best Books of 2021, naming Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway as the Best Book of the Year; Towles’ New York Times bestseller A Gentleman in Moscow was also included in the Best Books selection in 2016. The annual list is hand-picked by a team of editors who read thousands of books each year. Featuring the top 100 books published this year, the editors’ selections also break out the top 20 books in numerous categories, including mysteries, memoirs, children’s books, and cookbooks. To explore the full list of the Best Books of 2021, visit amazon.com/bestbooks2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
8 News Now

Books to read in the new year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Looking for new books to read as you ring in the new year? The folks at E Shaver Bookseller have plenty of ideas to help you out, regardless of the genre you’re interested in. “The Lyrics: 1956 to Present” by Paul McCartney Published in two volumes that can be bought together, […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Time

The 100 Must-Read Books of 2021

This project is led by Lucy Feldman and Annabel Gutterman, with writing, reporting and additional editing by Eliza Berman, Kelly Conniff, Mariah Espada, Lori Fradkin, Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath, Cady Lang, Nik Popli, Arianna Rebolini, Lucas Wittmann and Julia Zorthian; art and photography editing by Whitney Matewe and Jennifer Prandato; and production by Paulina Cachero and Nadia Suleman.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
SFGate

Book World: Readers recommend 2021's best books and explain how their reading habits changed

If 2020 was a time to read science fiction about population-decimating viruses and explanatory books about systemic racism, this year, for many people, was about finding solace in the written word. When we published our special section on the year's best books, we asked readers to weigh in, both on the books they most cherished in 2021, and on how their reading habits changed. Here are some of the takeaways.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WYTV.com

Best ‘Spanish for Dummies’ book

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Learning a new language is beneficial for a variety of reasons. Whether you’re looking to hone your existing skills or become conversational for an upcoming trip, there are many ways to achieve your language learning goals. If you’re searching for a quick and effective way to learn Spanish, look no further than the “Spanish for Dummies” book series.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Lebanon-Express

Winter books in review -- Book mixes poems and recipes

Anita Sullivan combines her love for wholesome, delicious desserts with her passion for writing in “Nutritious Desserts: Poems & Recipes.”. Sullivan lives in the mid-Willamette Valley and, in addition to writing poetry and baking desserts, has operated her own piano-tuning business for nearly 30 years. She earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in poetry from Pacific Lutheran University.
CORVALLIS, OR
phillytrib.com

Book Review: 'Sickening' is sobering

Something inside isn’t working quite right. Your stomach hurts, your lungs are on fire, you gurgle where you shouldn’t, and there’s a sharp pain where there wasn’t one yesterday. You’ve tried every home remedy there is, but something inside you isn’t right. So, as in the new book “Sickening” by Anne Pollock, will the inside of you be treated based on the color of your outside?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Post

12 books I should have reviewed this year: A critic’s lament

I ought never to have become a book reviewer. Aren’t critics supposed to resemble H.G. Wells’s Martians with their “intellects vast, cool and unsympathetic?” Instead, I’m a real softy, giving writers every possible break because I know how hard it is to produce even a so-so book. And then there’s the guilt: As 2021 ends, I can recall — to restrict myself to nonfiction — a dozen appealing biographies and works of history I meant to write about and, for one pathetic reason or another, didn’t. Let me confess some of these sins of omission.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bourbonveach.com

Book Review: The Spirit Of Rye

I am not often excited about a new book, but this book is a very exciting new release. I don’t think I have ever met Carlo DeVito in person, but I have emailed with him many times as he researched this book. It is a huge volume that covers everything about rye whiskey from not only the United States, but also Canada. I am sure this will be a reference book for my library that will get a lot of use.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Seekingalpha.com

Book Review: Undiversified

What mainly differentiates Undiversified from other studies and articles is that it is up-to-the-pandemic fresh and proposes solutions to mitigate the imbalance in the investment management workforce. Undiversified: The Big Gender Short in Investment Management. 2021. Ellen Carr and Katrina Dudley, CFA. Columbia University Press. Columbia Business School Publishing. The...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

After a year of sloth, I’ve rediscovered the joy of immersing myself in a book

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a low-key but persistent source of irritation has been how impossible it is to focus. “I can’t do anything,” is a line I’ve exchanged with friends countless times, by which we mean anything more energetic than scrolling. For the past 12 months, at the end of most days, the scene has been exactly the same; I’m out cold on the sofa, dazed from hours of binge-watching, as a prelude to dragging myself to bed. It’s a dull, depressing and nutrient-free way to pass the time. It’s also a hard habit to break.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

Bestselling books 2021: The most purchased books we covered

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Books keep us company at home, at the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Parade

A Year in Review—These are the 40 Best Books of 2021

Wartime London, 1400s Constantinople, Mad Men-era air travel and a summer on Cape Cod. This year provided us with fearlessly imagined characters and a slate of highly anticipated books that brought us to lands far away from COVID testing sites. To celebrate the year in publishing, we’ve gathered the best...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy