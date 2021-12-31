ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Cancels Appearance at Miley Cryus’ NYE Gig Due to COVID-19

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 2 days ago
Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong has backed out of Miley's New Year's Eve Party, a concert hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson to ring in the new year tonight (Dec. 31). He broke the news in an update on his Instagram story. You can view the post...

HOLAUSA

The complete lineup of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is going down in Miami on December 31st, and her co-host is Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The special show will feature performances by Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h, with surprise guests.
Us Weekly

How Miley Cyrus, Rebel Wilson and More Stars Rang in the New Year: Pics

Waving goodbye! After a year filled with ups and downs, celebrities including Miley Cyrus and Rebel Wilson found creative ways to ring in 2022. The Bridesmaids actress, 41, spent New Year’s Eve in her native Australia, meaning that she welcomed January ahead of her colleagues in Hollywood. The Cats star shared a handful of Instagram snaps that showed her watching the fireworks with friends in Sydney.
Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Special Announces Guest Performers

Former The Voice coach Miley Cyrus is hosting her very own New Year’s Eve special this year with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. The event will feature several musical guests, including Brandi Carlile and Saweetie. Miley Cyrus Announces Lineup for New Year’s Eve Special. Miley’s New Year’s...
Variety

Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow, Saweetie to Join Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson’s New Year’s Eve Special

Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h and recent Variety cover star Jack Harlow will join Miley Cyrys and “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson’s New York’s Even special, airing live from Miami on Friday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET. It will also be live-streamed on Peacock. The announcement promises “more surprises to come!,” so more guests are likely to be announced in the coming days. “Saturday Night Live” creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels will executive produce the special for NBC and Peacock. Davidson, of course, is a “Saturday Night Live” star, while recording artist Cyrus is...
Complex

Diddy Cancels New Year’s Eve Party for Second Year in a Row As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Diddy is canceling his annual New Year’s Eve bash in Miami over COVID-19-related concerns, TMZ reports. Sources close to the outlet said Diddy made the call on Monday night as Omicron cases surge in Florida and around the country. The lavish party—which would have included 500 of Diddy’s friends—was last held in 2019 at Story Nightclub in Miami, where Fat Joe, Meek Mill, DaBaby, and DJ Khaled were just a few names that made up the star-studded guest list.
98.3 The KEY

Celebrities Pull Out of 2021 New Year’s Eve Performances

With the COVID-19 pandemic surging, numerous celebrities and artists have pulled out of previously confirmed performances and appearances for 2021 New Year's Eve specials. Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong revealed in an Instagram Story that he will no longer be performing on NBC's Miley's New Year's Eve Party. He explained that he was exposed to the coronavirus over the holidays and has tested negative. Out of an abundance of caution, he decided not to travel to Miami, Florida to perform.
HollywoodLife

Avril Lavigne & Travis Barker Rock In The New Year With Epic ‘Dick Clark’ Performance

Is it 2022 — or 2002? It was hard to tell when Avril Lavigne took to the stage with Travis Barker to perform one of her massive hits from the early millennium. Look who is putting the “rocking” into Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve! While Ryan Seacrest holds down the fort in NYC on December 31, Ciara welcomed a slew of great performers to the LA stage to celebrate saying goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022. Among them were two of the biggest names in music from the early 2000’s and today: Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker. The duo performed Avril’s biggest hit, Sk8er Boi, decked out in their NYE best. Returning to the stage after a decade away from Rockin’ Eve, Avril brought a solid punk look for the occasion, pairing a leather dress with a black tutu and a ‘Happy New Year’ paper headband on her head! As for Travis, well, he kept it simple with black tank and beanie. Hey, at least he matched!
Vulture

Miley Cyrus to Ring in the New Year With Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Billie Joe Armstrong

Your New Year’s Eve plans may be up in the air — but you’re not a celebrity hosting a New Year’s Eve special on network TV. As for Miley Cyrus, who’s hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Pete Davidson? She’ll be ringing in 2022 with Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Brandi Carlile, Anitta, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h, NBC has announced. The special premieres live from Miami at 10:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock, continuing through 12:30 a.m. on January 1. The guest lineup comes a day after Miami’s Jingle Ball tour stop was canceled “due to the increased transmission of the new COVID-19 variant.” An NBC representative had “no update to share at this time” regarding COVID-19 precautions for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party amid the Omicron wave, including whether the special would have a live audience.
MassLive.com

How to watch Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve party: Time, channel, performers

The dynamic duo of Miley Cyrus and “Pete Davidson, previously seen on the Tonight Show, will come together for a New Year’s Eve special. “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson” airs on NBC on Friday, Dec. 31 at on 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT). You can stream it on Peacock or on FuboTV. The special will air live from Miami, where the duo will introduce performances from Saweetie, Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow, Billie Joe Armstrong, Anitta and 24KGoldn.
