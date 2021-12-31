ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kellie Pickler + Kyle Jacobs — Country’s Greatest Love Stories

By The Boot Staff
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Country singer Kellie Pickler and songwriter beau Kyle Jacobs planned an elaborate Nashville wedding ... then decided they didn't need pomp and circumstance to say "I do." So, they eloped to Antigua in the Caribbean, sealing their marriage at sunset...

