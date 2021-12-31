ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Remembering Little Jimmy Dickens’ Life and Legacy

By Gayle Thompson
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Little Jimmy Dickens was born James Cecil Dickens in 1920, in the tiny town of Bolt, W. Va. Dickens may have been small in stature -- he was only 4 feet, 11 inches -- but his presence was larger than life. Originally performing for local radio stations under the...

