Lions don't have easy answers to replace Kalif Raymond vs. Seahawks

By Jeff Risdon
 2 days ago
When the Detroit Lions placed starting wide receiver Kalif Raymond on the reserve/COVID-19 list late in the week, it left a bigger void in the offense than it might seem. Raymond’s modest statistics belie his importance to the Lions offense.

Raymond has just 11 receptions for 96 receiving yards in the last four games. His 15 targets in those games are also nothing exceptional. But his ability to impact the defense with his speed, as well as his fierce blocking, have helped the Detroit offense perk up in that timeframe. The larger issue is that Detroit doesn’t have anyone in reserve who can readily step in and do those things for the Lions offense.

KhaDarel Hodge is the most likely suspect to take over the reps and do what Raymond does. He’s a proven blocker and he does have some long speed, but Hodge just hasn’t materialized as a route runner or trustworthy target. If Tim Boyle is at quarterback instead of Jared Goff, Hodge’s potential takes a hit too; Hodge at least worked with Goff during their Rams tenure together.

It would be lovely if Trinity Benson were capable of stepping up. Based on what we’ve seen from Benson, that would be an unexpected development. He’s been a healthy scratch even when the Lions have been injury-depleted, and his lack of blocking toughness makes him a poor replacement for Raymond. Benson does have the speed to make the defense account for him, however.

Tom Kennedy could play a bigger role. Coming off his biggest NFL outing to date (21 snaps, two receptions for 16 yards), Kennedy’s ability to get open on quick slants/outs can help fill that part of Raymond’s role. He’s shown himself a capable blocker in preseason opportunities as well. There’s also a chance the Lions could elevate rookie Javon McKinley or newcomer Juwan Green from the practice squad.

Field Gulls

Seahawks vs. Lions predictions: Most expecting a Seattle home win

The Seattle Seahawks (-7) enter the final home weekend of the regular season with a matchup against the NFC’s weakest team (based off record), the 2-12-1 Detroit Lions (+7). The two will meet for the first time since Seattle’s 26-6 home playoff win over Detroit in the NFC Wild Card Round of the 2016 season.
Russell Wilson on Seahawks' home finale vs. Lions: 'I hope it's not my last game' in Seattle

Russell Wilson's time in Seattle is not unlimited. Judging from his comments Thursday, it might soon be running out. The mercurial quarterback offered wide-ranging answers to direct questions about the present state of the Seahawks, reiterating that his focus is on today while mostly discussing the past and future. Unsolicited, he hinted at possibly playing elsewhere after this season, adding a dose of drama to Sunday's home finale versus the Lions.
Seahawks Insiders Podcast: Previewing Seahawks vs. Lions

The Seahawks wrap up the home portion of the 2021 schedule vs. the Lions. Jen Mueller and John Boyle preview Sunday's matchup. Listen and subscribe to the Seahawks Insiders podcast. John Madden's impact on the game of football (01:51) Pete Carroll's willingness to challenge himself (07:27) A familiar foe in...
seattlepi.com

Seahawks vs. Lions: How to watch and stream online

Week 17 if the NFL season is here. Usually, this would be it. But with the extended season now in play, there’s still one more game after this. On Sunday afternoon there’s an NFC matchup between two teams that are out of the playoffs. But that doesn’t mean both teams won’t be looking for a win when the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) host the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) at Lumen Field.
Toledo Blade

Lions QB Jared Goff doubtful vs. Seahawks

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is doubtful to play Sunday at Seattle due to a knee injury, coach Dan Campbell told reporters Friday. Goff missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and Tim Boyle is expected to start in his place when the Lions (2-12-1) visit the Seahawks (5-10). It would...
seattle Seahawks

2021 Week 17: Seahawks vs. Lions Key Matchups

Seahawks Insiders Jen Mueller and John Boyle take a look at the key matchups to watch during the Seahawks' sixteenth game of the season and Week 17 matchup with the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field. Powered by Chevron.
Field Gulls

Seahawks have very light final injury report ahead of Lions game

The final injury report has been released for the Seattle Seahawks’ game against the Detroit Lions, and there’s not a lot to report!. Linebacker Jon Rhattigan, who has been a standout on special teams, is still out with a knee injury and if I were a betting man I’d say his season is over. Right tackle Brandon Shell, activated from the COVID-19/reserve list earlier this week, is doubtful with a lingering shoulder problem. That means in all likelihood that we’ll see another week of Jake Curhan starting, and really it feels more important to see Curhan’s reps especially with the playoffs out of reach.
Yardbarker

Picks to Click: Seahawks vs. Lions

Two games remain on the regular season slate and the Seahawks are stumbling to the finish line. While nothing will ultimately wash the bad taste of this heartbreaking and frustrating campaign out of their collective mouths, the effort level over this final stretch will say a lot about where the team is at under head coach Pete Carroll.
Pride Of Detroit

Can Jared Goff be the Detroit Lions QB of the future? Lions fans are split

Earlier this week, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked on local radio station 97.1 The Ticket whether Jared Goff could be the team’s quarterback of the future. Campbell may not have used strong language, but he clearly threw his support behind the 27-year-old quarterback. “Yeah, man, I...
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks expert picks, score predictions

The Detroit Lions are limping towards the end of the season. While their play has improved noticeably over the past month—they were 2-2 in December—the losses on their roster continue to mount at unsustainable levels. In the past month, the following players have been placed on injured reserve: Trey Flowers, Jerry Jacobs, T.J. Hockenson, Alex Anzalone, Josh Woods, and Amani Oruwariye. That’s not to mention the terror that COVID-19 has caused on the roster, which will cost the Lions the availability of starters Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond, Brock Wright, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, and Michael Brockers this week. Oh, and starting quarterback Jared Goff is likely to miss his second straight game, too.
