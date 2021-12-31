ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts activate S Jahleel Addae, RB Marlon Mack from COVID-19 list

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gsHJ3_0dZypCEE00

The Indianapolis Colts activated safety Jahleel Addae and running back Marlon Mack from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.

As expected, more activations have been happening throughout the week. The Colts had five players get activated on Wednesday and three players get activated on Thursday. There are still more to come, but the majority of players have been activated.

Getting Addae back is a pretty big deal given the thin depth in the safety room. Starter Khari Willis was activated this week from the COVID-19 list while George Odum would likely replace Andrew Sendejo, who is still in the league’s concussion protocol.

Mack has been a healthy scratch for the majority of the season but given how quickly this new variant can render a player out, it’s good to have him available in case something were to happen in the running back room.

The Colts still have a few players on the list that need to be activated on Saturday, but their numbers are getting stronger by the day.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

4 reasons the Raiders will beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, and here are four reasons why they will come away with the victory. There may not be a plethora of ways to overcome a challenge as difficult as the Indianapolis Colts. However, the Las Vegas Raiders must figure out a way to carve out a victory in a matchup that could make or break their challenging 2021 season.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Former Alabama Star On Friday

The Indianapolis Colts have already made a plethora of roster moves this week, including activating linebacker Darius Leonard and offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Colts announced a couple of new moves. For starters, they signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to their practice squad. They...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Colts Make Five Roster Moves, Including Activating RB Marlon Mack

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they’ve activated S Jahleel Addae and RB Marlon Mack from the COVID-19 list. The Colts also signed LS Kyle Nelson to the practice squad and released DT Da’Shawn Hand from the practice squad. They also placed LS Luke Rhodes on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Concussion#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Colts' Isaiah Rodgers gets downfield INT vs. Raiders

One of the more underrated storylines for the Indianapolis Colts has been the emergence of second-year cornerback Isaiah Rodgers. He made his mark again on Sunday on the second drive of the game for the defense. After the unit allowed the Raiders to move down the field easily on their first drive, Rodgers was step for step with DeSean Jackson on a deep ball down the sideline.
NFL
CBS Sports

Colts' Carson Wentz passes final hurdle after being activated from COVID-19 list, will start vs. Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts are set to start Carson Wentz for Sunday's showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders, as the veteran quarterback was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday -- and he will start in the Week 17 matchup. Under the NFL's new COVID protocols installed this week, Wentz only needed to quarantine for five days instead of 10 (Wentz is unvaccinated).
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Raiders: Inactive players in Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) have released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 17 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. There were a total of five players on the final injury report with the Colts having ruled out one player and three more listed as questionable.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers insider has bad news on potential Ben Roethlisberger replacement

The Steelers need a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger, but per one team insider, that replacement may already be on the team. Mason Rudolph was originally drafted as a long-term project, thought to eventually one day take over for Roethlisberger as he entered his late-30’s. Well, Roethlisberger has played longer than expected, while Rudolph hasn’t made the necessary transition an easy one.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Byron Leftwich Very Clear

Following the firing of former Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich quickly emerged as a frontrunner to take over the job. Earlier this week, the Jaguars requested permission to interview the Tampa Bay assistant. While it’s currently uncertain if Leftwich will accept the opportunity, this is...
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Justin Jefferson Has Made the Kirk Cousins Decision More Complicated

At first blush, it seems like Justin Jefferson’s continued ascendance means that the Minnesota Vikings will have to move on from Kirk Cousins. The maligned quarterback is on the wrong side of 30. He has only one playoff win to his name since signing the first fully guaranteed deal in NFL history four years ago. And it feels wrong to pair the league’s most staid quarterback with Minnesota’s most exciting receiver this side of Randy Moss.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

58K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy