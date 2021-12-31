New CDC guidelines allow Wisconsin fullback to play, score in bowl game after positive COVID test

Wisconsin fullback John Chenal runs in for a touchdown against Arizona State during Thursday's Las Vegas Bowl in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow, Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — University of Wisconsin senior fullback John Chenal was at home in Grantsburg, Wisconsin, resigned to the fact his senior season was over. He tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday and wasn’t going to be able to clear protocol to join the Badgers in Las Vegas and play against Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

He got a call from his brother, Leo, late Monday night telling him that a change in CDC rules was going to allow him to make the trip, and he needed to get back to Madison. John hopped in his car and drove back to UW’s campus, arriving around 1 a.m. Tuesday, then got the call from his coaches later that morning that he had a flight booked at 11 a.m.

“It was a little overwhelming,” John Chenal said. “At first you’re home, you’re kind of checked out mentally. … It was something that didn’t really seem possible with how strict everything’s been. … I was ecstatic to get back here.”

The strange week didn’t seem to affect him. He scored the Badgers’ first touchdown and had 25 yards from scrimmage on six touches in the Badgers' 20-13 win Thursday. Chenal wore a mask under his helmet during the game and played both fullback and as an in-line tight end after Ferguson’s injury.

Chenal had three carries on the team’s 18-play drive to end the game, including a 3-yard run on the final play.

“Being able to come back and help the team was awesome,” he said. “We’ve got some young fullbacks doing a great job, but to be able to come back and play with my boys one last time meant the world to me. I’m glad it worked out the way it did.”

Torchio relishes Raiders’ stadium

UW junior safety John Torchio loved the Oakland Raiders as a kid in Lafayette, California.

Though it’s a new home for the franchise in Las Vegas, Torchio enjoyed the opportunity to get the start at Allegiant Field, filling in for the injured Collin Wilder.

“It was cool — I grew up watching them in Oakland,” Torchio said. “Just to play in the stadium of your favorite NFL team was definitely a cool experience.”

Torchio also made the first big play of the game, picking off ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels on the game’s first possession to set up the Badgers at the Sun Devils’ 36-yard line with a golden opportunity to get ahead early. The offense cashed in on the turnover, the only one UW forced, with a touchdown four plays later.

He said the secondary saw in UW’s film study that Daniels liked to look away from his targets over the middle, then snap his head to them before making his throw. He jumped a route over the middle of the field for the interception, his third of the season.

“He did that and forced it in to (the third receiver in the formation) and I got it,” Torchio said.

Young weapons step up

UW was losing skill-position players at a rapid rate against the Sun Devils.

Senior wide receiver Danny Davis didn’t dress, senior wide receiver Kendric Pryor was injured in the first half and ruled out in the second and senior tight end Jake Ferguson went down in the third quarter. UW was relying on freshmen Markus Allen and Skyler Bell at receiver and junior Jaylan Franklin at tight end.

The group didn’t light it up by any means, but each contributed with a big play and to the overall effort of blocking on the final drive that burned almost the last 10 minutes of game clock.

“Bowl practice was really good for them, and the way the game played out, needed them to step up and they did,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “I think it’s really, really valuable for them. They’ve got to take these experiences and go forward with them.”

Allen had a catch of 31 yards on the first drive of the game to set up John Chenal’s touchdown run, and Bell extended a drive late in the second quarter that ended with a field goal just before halftime. Bell was able to shake free of a defender as UW quarterback Graham Mertz was scrambling to his left, and Mertz led him well for a 15-yard gain.