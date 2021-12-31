ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New CDC guidelines allow Wisconsin fullback to play, score in bowl game after positive COVID test

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW cbartholomew@madison.com
 2 days ago
Wisconsin fullback John Chenal runs in for a touchdown against Arizona State during Thursday's Las Vegas Bowl in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow, Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — University of Wisconsin senior fullback John Chenal was at home in Grantsburg, Wisconsin, resigned to the fact his senior season was over. He tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday and wasn’t going to be able to clear protocol to join the Badgers in Las Vegas and play against Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

He got a call from his brother, Leo, late Monday night telling him that a change in CDC rules was going to allow him to make the trip, and he needed to get back to Madison. John hopped in his car and drove back to UW’s campus, arriving around 1 a.m. Tuesday, then got the call from his coaches later that morning that he had a flight booked at 11 a.m.

“It was a little overwhelming,” John Chenal said. “At first you’re home, you’re kind of checked out mentally. … It was something that didn’t really seem possible with how strict everything’s been. … I was ecstatic to get back here.”

The strange week didn’t seem to affect him. He scored the Badgers’ first touchdown and had 25 yards from scrimmage on six touches in the Badgers' 20-13 win Thursday. Chenal wore a mask under his helmet during the game and played both fullback and as an in-line tight end after Ferguson’s injury.

Chenal had three carries on the team’s 18-play drive to end the game, including a 3-yard run on the final play.

“Being able to come back and help the team was awesome,” he said. “We’ve got some young fullbacks doing a great job, but to be able to come back and play with my boys one last time meant the world to me. I’m glad it worked out the way it did.”

Torchio relishes Raiders’ stadium

UW junior safety John Torchio loved the Oakland Raiders as a kid in Lafayette, California.

Though it’s a new home for the franchise in Las Vegas, Torchio enjoyed the opportunity to get the start at Allegiant Field, filling in for the injured Collin Wilder.

“It was cool — I grew up watching them in Oakland,” Torchio said. “Just to play in the stadium of your favorite NFL team was definitely a cool experience.”

Torchio also made the first big play of the game, picking off ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels on the game’s first possession to set up the Badgers at the Sun Devils’ 36-yard line with a golden opportunity to get ahead early. The offense cashed in on the turnover, the only one UW forced, with a touchdown four plays later.

He said the secondary saw in UW’s film study that Daniels liked to look away from his targets over the middle, then snap his head to them before making his throw. He jumped a route over the middle of the field for the interception, his third of the season.

“He did that and forced it in to (the third receiver in the formation) and I got it,” Torchio said.

Young weapons step up

UW was losing skill-position players at a rapid rate against the Sun Devils.

Senior wide receiver Danny Davis didn’t dress, senior wide receiver Kendric Pryor was injured in the first half and ruled out in the second and senior tight end Jake Ferguson went down in the third quarter. UW was relying on freshmen Markus Allen and Skyler Bell at receiver and junior Jaylan Franklin at tight end.

The group didn’t light it up by any means, but each contributed with a big play and to the overall effort of blocking on the final drive that burned almost the last 10 minutes of game clock.

“Bowl practice was really good for them, and the way the game played out, needed them to step up and they did,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “I think it’s really, really valuable for them. They’ve got to take these experiences and go forward with them.”

Allen had a catch of 31 yards on the first drive of the game to set up John Chenal’s touchdown run, and Bell extended a drive late in the second quarter that ended with a field goal just before halftime. Bell was able to shake free of a defender as UW quarterback Graham Mertz was scrambling to his left, and Mertz led him well for a 15-yard gain.

Analysis: Badgers' 18-play, 90-yard drive to win the Las Vegas Bowl was a 'Wisconsin drive'

LAS VEGAS — It will be difficult for any college football program to have a more on-brand finish to its bowl game than the University of Wisconsin did Thursday. The Badgers’ offense took over at its 3-yard line after a well-executed punt by Arizona State, leading by a touchdown and 9 minutes, 57 seconds left on the game clock. UW made that possession the game’s last, pounding the Sun Devils with runs from freshman Braelon Allen, a clutch third-down pass and a resurgent offensive line that controlled the action for three of the four quarters of action.
4 observations after rewatching Wisconsin football's bowl win over Arizona State

The Badgers’ Las Vegas Bowl win over Arizona State was a nearly perfect encapsulation of their 2021 football season. When the University of Wisconsin ran the ball well, the offense was effective. When the run game was slowed, the offense couldn’t do much. The defense was strong throughout outside of a couple big plays and it came through in clutch situations. The 20-13 result was a win, but one that felt a little unsatisfying for UW fans.
Halftime observations: How Wisconsin won the line of scrimmage to build lead over Arizona State

LAS VEGAS — The University of Wisconsin football team is playing the kind of game it wants to play in the Las Vegas Bowl. The offensive line is getting great push and keeping the pocket clean, the front seven on defense is bottling up true rushing plays and getting pressure on the quarterback, and a number of offensive weapons have gotten involved. The result is a 20-6 lead and an opponent with very little to build on going into the second half.
247Sports

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban laughs at hilarious exchange after Cotton Bowl win

Alabama head coach was in a good mood after his Cotton Bowl win on Friday night, laughing at a fun exchange during his postgame interview. The Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 in their College Football Playoff semifinal game, advancing to the National Championship game against the winner between Georgia and Michigan.
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Jim Harbaugh said about Georgia following Michigan's loss to Bulldogs

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines were pummeled by Georgia 34-11 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl. Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett finished 20-of-30 for 310 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Georgia’s defense was flat-out dominant against the Wolverines offense. The mismatch couldn’t have been more obvious.
The Spun

Video: Ugly Fan Fight Breaks Out At The Peach Bowl

For the most part, the 2021 college football bowl season hasn’t seen the number of fights from years past. Unfortunately, that run came to an end this week. Following the Peach Bowl between Pitt and Michigan State, there was a violent showdown in the stadium. A group of four...
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
On3.com

4-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett drops top 11 schools

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett dropped his top 11 schools Friday. They are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Washington. He originally had released a top eight list earlier in the year, but took it down after he started...
The Spun

Key Packers Contributor Ruled Out For Sunday’s Game

While the Minnesota Vikings wll be without quarterback Kirk Cousins in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, the Packers won’t exactly be playing at full strength either. On Friday, the Packers ruled out star cornerback Jaire Alexander for Sunday’s game. The Pro Bowl cornerback was recently activated...
