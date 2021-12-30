ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

UV-C Disinfection Validation

Cover picture for the articleLabsphere’s NEW SMARTSens are UV-C irradiance meters that enable real-time UV-C dose monitoring for the validation of UV-C surface disinfection. Easily access dose information on demand using our SMARTSens Acquire software platform or create a simple user interface or networked dashboard...

plasticstoday.com

Bioprinter with Blue-Light Disinfection Minimizes Need for Cleanrooms

Bioprinting startup Brinter has announced a partnership with LED Tailor to introduce a disinfecting blue-light feature embedded in its multi-material 3D-bioprinter. The system enables the safe production of tissue models and drugs, among other products, and minimizes the need for separate cleanrooms. Brinter is a modular bioprinter that is able...
Line Laser Enclosures

The Piranha series of line laser enclosures from autoVimation GmbH provides hygienic protection of lasers with an IP69k rating. The devices are used to integrate line lasers with a diameter of 19 to 20 mm and up to a length of 160 mm, with or without a focusing ring. Without recesses, they are suitable for thorough cleaning with steam jets. The AISI 316L stainless-steel material ensures high corrosion resistance to harsh disinfectants and other aggressive chemicals. The 28-mm wide front window, which can be easily attached or replaced by means of a circlip, comes with a BK7 window with a double-sided antireflective coating, a sapphire window or an acrylic window.
CCD Sensor

The TE-77 CCD sensor from Atik Cameras features square pixels of 24 µm² over a 12.3-mm² sensor area. Coupled with reliable cooling delta of -60 °C, the sensor achieves low read noise, enabling detection of the faintest signals. A deep full well depth of 300,000 e- full well results in minimal saturation when imaging for high detail. The TE-77 can be supplied with a wide range of bespoke options including the choice to add a 45-mm, bi-stable, high-speed scientific shutter, capable of 20-ms opening times. The case can be adapted to suit specific requirements or supplied as a simple PCB board set solution.
Motion Controller

The CMxa EtherCAT motion controller from ACS Motion Control Ltd. features integrated motor drives that leverage servo control algorithms to maximize motion system performance. Its universal motor and encoder technology enable system designers to control most any type of motor or stage, providing extreme system design flexibility. The CMxa is supported by the SPiiPlus ADK Suite, which contains many advanced servo tuning and application development tools. It can be configured to control up to 64 total axes and includes one, two, or three built-in drives at up to 265 Vac and 30-A peak current output per axis.
Er/Yb Doped Fibers for Fiber Amplifiers & Lasers @1.5 µm

IXblue offers a wide range of erbium/ytterbium codoped optical fibers for high-power CW or pulsed fiber amplifiers and lasers. The fibers have been optimized to address the specific requirements of high efficiency and low noise for high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers, with applications in medical lasers, LIDAR, CATV, and Free space Optical Communication links. With a broad choice of designs: double-clad, double-clad all-glass, and tripe clad versions, iXblue erbium/ytterbium codoped optical fibers guarantee high efficiency, low background losses, high and consistent pump absorption and weak parasitic 1-μm emission. High temperature coating and dedicated core composition are available for harsh environment as well as space optical telecommunication links.
Wafer Inspection System

The nSpec® TURBO wafer inspection system from Nanotronics acquires images of a 300-mm sample at 1-µm resolution in 45 s. The system enables the high-throughput inspection of wafers ranging from 50 to 300 mm and large panels 10× faster to detect, quantify, and classify defects and features of interest. The system allows for high-volume manufacturers to have a tool with single or multiple load ports that can produce high-resolution images in minutes.
Pluggable Muxponder Card

The SPEED-MUX 800G pluggable muxponder card from Pan Dacom Direkt GmbH provides data rates of up to 400 Gbps for optical networks. The multiprotocol multiplexer card features pluggable CFP2 modules and AES 256 Layer 1 encryption. It can be equipped with up to four QSFP28 or four QSFP-DD transceivers for adaptation to customer requirements. A direct aggregation of 100-, 200-, and 400-Gb Ethernet is possible.
Mirror Mounting System

Optical Surfaces Ltd. has announced a low-profile mounting system for smaller diameter parallel or wedge backed off-axis parabolic (OAP) mirrors. Designed to facilitate rapid and simple mounting onto an optical table or other support, the system can supply up to 75-mm OAP mirrors in a stress-free mount. Proprietary polishing techniques achieve the natural limit to the off-axis angle of around 25° to 30° and surface micro-roughness of <1 nm. A range of coatings is available for standard and custom components from metallic with or without protective overcoat to multilayer dielectrics and ultra-hard coatings.
NIR Camera

The See3CAM_CU27 full-HD, ultra-low light, USB 3.1 Gen 1 camera from e-con Systems Inc. features NIR performance through the SONY STARVIS™ IMX462 image sensor. The fixed-focus camera’s high sensitivity captures images in low lighting conditions of 0 lux. An onboard image signal processor facilitates accurate color reproduction with auto exposure and auto white balance functions. An M12 lens holder allows users to use the lens of their choice.
cnx-software.com

$65 dual Wi-Fi HaLow gateway kit extends network range by hundreds of meters

I’m starting to better understand what Wi-Fi HaLow (aka 802.11ah) is for, after seeing a kit with two WiFI HaLow gateways used to wirelessly extend the range of Ethernet connected nodes on the LAN, including IP cameras, to several hundred meters, far more than your typical WiFi repeater, but at the cost of a lower bitrate.
Motorized Lenses

The LensConnect series of motorized lenses from Computar is enables power supply and control through USB connection. The plug-and-play devices allow remote adjustment of the zoom, focus, or iris, and comes with a simple setup software compatible with Windows or Linux. Remote control is simple, even without prior knowledge of the lens. A floating focus design delivers ultrahigh-resolution from near to far, with stepper motors enabling precise focus control and high repeatability.
CARY, NC
The Independent

Scientists build first self-powered ‘liquibots’ that run continuously without electricity

Inspired by water-walking insects, scientists have built liquid robots that work autonomously and continuously without the need for electrical inputs, transporting chemicals back and forth while partially submerged in solution. The “liquibot” technology may lead to further developments in automated chemical synthesis or drug delivery systems for pharmaceuticals, say the researchers, including those from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in the US.Earlier studies had demonstrated the working of liquibots that autonomously perform a task, but just once, and some that can perform a task continuously, but need electricity to do so continuously.In the new research, published in the journal Nature Chemistry,...
Magnetically Controlled Nanolasers Safeguard Optical Signals

ESPOO, Finland, Jan. 4, 2022 — A lasing control mechanism, introduced by a research team at Aalto University, enables users to control plasmonic nanolasers remotely, using a magnetic field. Until now, the only way to switch plasmonic nanolasers on and off has been through direct manipulation. The ability to...
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
The Independent

Researchers develop tiny camera the size of a grain of salt - and it could turn your phone into one big camera

Researchers have created an ultracompact camera the size of a grain of salt capable of producing pictures on par with lenses hundreds of thousands of times larger than it.Engineers from Princeton University and the University of Washington say that the camera can produce full-colour images that could be used in collaboration with medical robots to diagnose and treat diseases.Traditional cameras use curved glass or plastic to bend light rays, this new camera uses ‘metasurface’ technology which is produced like a computer chip. The metasurface of this particular camera has 1.6 million cylindrical posts – each approximately the size of a...
