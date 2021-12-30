UV-C Disinfection Validation

Inspired by water-walking insects, scientists have built liquid robots that work autonomously and continuously without the need for electrical inputs, transporting chemicals back and forth while partially submerged in solution. The “liquibot” technology may lead to further developments in automated chemical synthesis or drug delivery systems for pharmaceuticals, say the researchers, including those from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in the US.Earlier studies had demonstrated the working of liquibots that autonomously perform a task, but just once, and some that can perform a task continuously, but need electricity to do so continuously.In the new research, published in the journal Nature Chemistry,...

ENGINEERING ・ 14 HOURS AGO