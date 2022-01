December has turned out to be a busy month. I began the month on December 5th attending Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church to be part of the church’s surprise celebration of Richmond local resident and business owner, Kevin Patton. Kevin was recognized for his willingness and unselfish giving of his time, financial support, and his famous seasonal Gumbo he serves every Friday at his office to everyone he can in our community. Kevin was asked to be the person to present the award and had no idea that he was the recipient until he took off the bubble wrap and began reading the writing on the plaque to the congregation! This was one of the fun things I got to do as Mayor this month.

