Steelers Place Three Players on COVID-19 List

By Noah Strackbein
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed two active players and one practice squad member on their Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.

Inside linebacker Joe Schobert and defensive end Chris Wormley have bother been placed on the COVID-19 list, while defensive tackle Daniel Archibong has been placed on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

Schobert's absence means both of the Steelers' starting inside linebackers are on their Reserve/COVID-19 list. Devin Bush was placed on the list last week and has not returned.

Marcus Allen and Ulysees Gilbert III are the team's only healthy inside linebackers, while rookie Buddy Johnson continues to miss time with a foot injury.

Wormley and Schobert are the second and third active players to be placed on the Steelers' list this week, joining cornerback Arthur Maulet. The team has also placed three practice squad members on their COVID-19 list.

Who's to Blame for Steelers Struggles?

AllSteelers

How Steelers Could Move Into Final Playoff Spot in Week 17

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need outside help if they want to keep this season alive past Week 18. For starters, they need to beat the Cleveland Browns. Not only, would Pittsburgh send Ben Roethlisberger's out with one final win at Heinz Field, but a victory on Monday Night Football would end the Browns' playoff hopes and keep the Steelers' season alive.
NFL
AllSteelers

T.J. Watt Scouts Browns Run Game Ahead of Week 17 Matchup

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers know the Cleveland Browns are going to rely heavily on their run game in Week 17. With an injured quarterback in Baker Mayfield, the Steelers are hoping to put pressure on Cleveland's passing game, but understand the Browns are a run-first football team. "It’s the...
NFL
AllSteelers

Film Room: Breaking Down Browns Diverse Rushing Attack

Since Kevin Stefanski was hired as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, his mission has been to give the franchise an identity. That identity is to run the football. Everyone in the league knows, but few have been able to stop the Browns over the past two seasons. In...
NFL
AllSteelers

Joe Haden on Taking Advantage of Baker Mayfield

PITTSBURGH -- It's no secret Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is playing with injuries this season, and the Pittsburgh Steelers know it's a way to take advantage. Steelers cornerback Joe Haden said to gain a step on Mayfield in Week 17, Pittsburgh's defense needs to "hit him a little bit." In doing so, they'll throw off his mobility, which could lead to another four-interception game like he had against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16.
NFL
