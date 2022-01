Gloria Hammond, 65, had just brought her husband Cason home to the family place on Luther Smith Road in Juliette, just through the tree line from the coal ash pond at Georgia Power's Plant Scherer, following his diagnosis with terminal cancer when officials from the utility came to ask to buy the home from them as they had done for many of their neighbors who have gotten sick over the years. The Hammonds told them to leave. Cason Hammond has since died. "They haven't offered me nothing," Hammond said of the man from Georgia Power. "He just told me, he said, 'You know, I will be back.'"

