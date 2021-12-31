ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Highlights: Tony Boselli (1995–2001)

Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli established himself as one...

O-Zone: Time for work

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. So, Boselli gets in just to get passed over again – and Fred doesn't even get it. BS, Zone. You're referencing Thursday's announcement that former Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli has been named a modern-era finalist for the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class – and that former Jaguars running back Fred Taylor was not a finalist. That's indeed correct. As far as your assessment, I don't believe Boselli will be passed over this time. I believe this will be the year he is enshrined, and we'll have a lot more time to discuss that in the five or so weeks before the '22 class is announced on Thursday February 10. As far as Taylor not being among Thursday's 15 finalists …you're right, it's a major omission. It's the third time Taylor has been a semifinalist and not made the final 15. My hope is that – as was the case when Boselli first started getting discussed for the Hall – voters over time get a better feel for Taylor's career and get this corrected. There's plenty of time for that to happen, and I believe there's a chance it will happen, but it's disappointing. I feel for Taylor. It's just wrong.
O-Zone: On to 2022

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Former Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli indeed is a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist yet again, having made the list of 15 modern-era finalists announced Thursday. I absolutely believe he eventually will be enshrined. I also believe this will be the year because he has been continued to make the finalist list for six consecutive years, and because he reportedly continues to be in the final 10 once voters pare down the list of 15 finalists during final voting. That usually indicates enough support among voters to eventually be enshrined. I also have had multiple voters tell me over the years that the general feeling among voters five years ago was that four offensive linemen – Kevin Mawae, Alan Faneca, Steve Hutchinson and Boselli – needed to be enshrined and would be enshrined. Mawae, Faneca and Hutchinson have been enshrined in the last three classes. Nothing has happened in the last four or five years to make me think Boselli won't be the fourth of that foursome to make it. We'll discuss this a lot more between now and February 10, but that's the early thought.
Former Jaguars OT Tony Boselli named a finalist for Hall-of-Fame for sixth consecutive year

Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Tony Boselli is once again one step away from being placed in the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame. On Thursday, it was announced that the Jags legend was among the finalists for the 2022 class, marking his sixth consecutive year of doing so. Boselli was able to do so after being named a semifinalist for the seventh consecutive time, and he survived a round where officials had to trim the candidates from 26 former players to 15.
Jacksonville Jaguars
