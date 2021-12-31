Career Highlights: Tony Boselli (1995–2001)

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. So, Boselli gets in just to get passed over again – and Fred doesn't even get it. BS, Zone. You're referencing Thursday's announcement that former Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli has been named a modern-era finalist for the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class – and that former Jaguars running back Fred Taylor was not a finalist. That's indeed correct. As far as your assessment, I don't believe Boselli will be passed over this time. I believe this will be the year he is enshrined, and we'll have a lot more time to discuss that in the five or so weeks before the '22 class is announced on Thursday February 10. As far as Taylor not being among Thursday's 15 finalists …you're right, it's a major omission. It's the third time Taylor has been a semifinalist and not made the final 15. My hope is that – as was the case when Boselli first started getting discussed for the Hall – voters over time get a better feel for Taylor's career and get this corrected. There's plenty of time for that to happen, and I believe there's a chance it will happen, but it's disappointing. I feel for Taylor. It's just wrong.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO