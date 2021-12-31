Wind Chill Warnings & Advisories Tonight, Saturday

Effective: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Clayton Accumulating Snow For Some and Bitterly Cold for All .Snowfall totals for the storm moving through southern Wisconsin and parts of northeast Iowa were lowered slightly again today. Accumulating snow is still expected with generally 1 to 3 inches south of Highway 18 in Fayette, Clayton, and Grant counties. The snow amounts can easily vary by an inch or two should the snow take longer to reach the ground or if a band stays over an area longer than expected. The cold temperatures should make the snow fluffy and the brisk winds will make it more difficult to measure. The highest totals will be found for those farther south. The snow will spread in this afternoon and diminish this evening. Bitterly cold wind chills will overspread the area tonight with values in the -25 to -35 degree range by Sunday morning. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one or two inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Clayton County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

CLAYTON COUNTY, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO