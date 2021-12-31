ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Chill Warnings & Advisories Tonight, Saturday

By Pete Hanson
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Beware of dangerously cold conditions if you're planning on spending any time outdoors tonight as part of your New Year's Eve festivities. The National Weather Service has issued Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories for...

krforadio.com

wabi.tv

Rain Changing To Snow Sunday

Rain changes to snow with potential of sleet & freezing rain as transition occurs. Areas of fog & scattered showers today. Rain changes into snow on Sunday with a period of sleet & freezing rain. Messy First Weekend Of 2022. Updated: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST. Light Wintry...
ENVIRONMENT
KGLO News

A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect until Noon CST Sunday.

…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK, KOSSUTH, WRIGHT, FRANKLIN AND BUTLER COUNTIES…. * WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE…North central Iowa. * WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…The dangerously...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWT

6 First Alert Day: Snow ending this evening, brutal cold overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 4PM UPDATE- Snow is beginning to end from west to east across the metro, and should largely be over by 5pm. Snow amounts have been on the lower side around town, but impacts to travel conditions have still been significant. Most roadways are partially to completely covered in snow at this time, and the extreme cold means that the snow is even slicker than usual for our area. Even as snow ends, gusty winds may still cause patchy blowing snow, which will continue to result in poor travel conditions through 10pm, particularly in more rural areas where the is open space for the snow to blow around. Temperatures will remain frigid, in the single digits right now with wind chills of -15 to -25 degrees. Overnight lows are still expected to dip below zero, with the wind chills remaining in that -15 to -25 degree range.
OMAHA, NE
superhits1027.com

State
Minnesota State
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Winter storm warning tonight with heavy snow likely

An intense low-pressure system will evolve this evening into tonight. Rain will begin to spread back into the region late this afternoon with a quick change to snow for SE KY and SW VA this evening as cold air quickly moves in. A change to snow is expected for the Tri-Cities after midnight with heavy snow of 1 to 3 inches per hour expected. This is going to be a HIGH impact snow.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX8 News

Thunderstorms, winter weather will roll across Piedmont

(WGHP) — Showers and thunderstorms will roll across the Piedmont on Sunday morning. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph with temperatures in the upper 60s. The first week of 2022 will bring winter temperatures and perhaps some winter weather to the Piedmont as well. Cold air will move into the Piedmont on […]
ENVIRONMENT
breezynews.com

Sunday’s Weather: Cold! Snow?

From the National Weather Service for Mississippi counties along and north of I-20: ...SIGNIFICANTLY COLDER CONDITIONS EXPECTED AND LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE TODAY... MUCH COLDER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED ACROSS THE REGION IN THE WAKE OF THE COLD FRONT. HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL BE ECLIPSED JUST NEAR DAYBREAK & STRONG COLD AIRMASS WILL CAUSE AFTERNOON HIGH TEMPERATURES TO ONLY REACH THE MID TO UPPER 30S WHILE LOW TO MID 40S IN CENTRAL TO SOUTHEASTERN AREAS. GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS WILL BRING BRISK & COLD CONDITIONS, WITH AREAS NORTHWEST OF THE INTERSTATE 59 CORRIDOR WIND CHILLS STRUGGLING TO REACH INTO THE UPPER 20S IN THE NORTHWEST DELTA TO LOW TO MID 30S TO THE SOUTHEAST. BY MIDDAY, AN UPPER LEVEL CLOSED LOW WILL MOVE ACROSS THE REGION, LEADING TO SOME POTENTIAL FOR BRIEF WINTRY MIX BEFORE CHANGEOVER TO POTENTIAL SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS. DUE TO RECENT RECORD WARMTH & WARM GROUND & ROAD TEMPERATURES, MUCH OF THIS SNOW WILL MELT AS IT REACHES THE GROUND. LIGHT ACCUMULATIONS ARE NOT ANTICIPATED AT THE MOMENT. HOWEVER, IF ANY OCCURRED, WOULD BE NON-IMPACTFUL, VERY LIGHT & ON GRASSY OR ELEVATED SURFACES.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow occurring. Plan on areas of significantly reduced visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of significant blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Elliott Highway Summits. * WHEN...Until 9 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
Person
Chills
Western Iowa Today

Wind Chill Advisory

(Area) A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for southwest and west-central Iowa until noon today. This morning, the National Weather Service forecasts frigid wind chills of 25 degrees below zero.
ENVIRONMENT
knopnews2.com

Wind Chill Advisory overnight Saturday with a warm up for the day Sunday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-After experiencing a winter storm overnight Friday, the area is still dealing with the aftermath, which includes harsh wind chills. The majority of the region is still under a Wind Chill Advisory until 9 a.m. CST Sunday. Meaning wind chills of negative 10s to 20s are possible overnight Saturday.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:56:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /NOON CST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. A few isolated spots could approach 25 below. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Kansas, east central and northeast Colorado and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST /noon CST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Wabasha by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:48:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Wabasha Accumulating Snow For Some and Bitterly Cold for All .Snowfall totals for the storm moving through southern Wisconsin and parts of northeast Iowa were lowered slightly again today. Accumulating snow is still expected with generally 1 to 3 inches south of Highway 18 in Fayette, Clayton, and Grant counties. The snow amounts can easily vary by an inch or two should the snow take longer to reach the ground or if a band stays over an area longer than expected. The cold temperatures should make the snow fluffy and the brisk winds will make it more difficult to measure. The highest totals will be found for those farther south. The snow will spread in this afternoon and diminish this evening. Bitterly cold wind chills will overspread the area tonight with values in the -25 to -35 degree range by Sunday morning. WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Wabasha County. * WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Clayton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Clayton Accumulating Snow For Some and Bitterly Cold for All .Snowfall totals for the storm moving through southern Wisconsin and parts of northeast Iowa were lowered slightly again today. Accumulating snow is still expected with generally 1 to 3 inches south of Highway 18 in Fayette, Clayton, and Grant counties. The snow amounts can easily vary by an inch or two should the snow take longer to reach the ground or if a band stays over an area longer than expected. The cold temperatures should make the snow fluffy and the brisk winds will make it more difficult to measure. The highest totals will be found for those farther south. The snow will spread in this afternoon and diminish this evening. Bitterly cold wind chills will overspread the area tonight with values in the -25 to -35 degree range by Sunday morning. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one or two inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Clayton County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Houston, Winona by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Houston; Winona Accumulating Snow For Some and Bitterly Cold for All .Snowfall totals for the storm moving through southern Wisconsin and parts of northeast Iowa were lowered slightly again today. Accumulating snow is still expected with generally 1 to 3 inches south of Highway 18 in Fayette, Clayton, and Grant counties. The snow amounts can easily vary by an inch or two should the snow take longer to reach the ground or if a band stays over an area longer than expected. The cold temperatures should make the snow fluffy and the brisk winds will make it more difficult to measure. The highest totals will be found for those farther south. The snow will spread in this afternoon and diminish this evening. Bitterly cold wind chills will overspread the area tonight with values in the -25 to -35 degree range by Sunday morning. WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
KSNT

Bitterly cold wind chills tonight

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the entire viewing area until midnight. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for the entire viewing area until 11 AM Sunday. The bulk of the heavier snow has now moved out of the viewing area. Our system stayed a little bit further north than anticipated. For snow lovers it wasn’t the most ideal shift. Especially considering more of the central and southern half of northeast Kansas saw more sleet for a longer period of time.
ENVIRONMENT
WDEL 1150AM

Record High Sunday, Heavy Snow Monday?

A dramatic change in the forecast could lead to a significant snow for most, or all, of Delaware on Monday. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for Kent and Sussex Counties, for the possibility of at least 4-6 inches of snow in areas that could reach close to 65 degrees on Sunday.
WILMINGTON, DE
