Novavax submits data to U.S. FDA for COVID-19 vaccine

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovavax Inc said on Friday it had submitted data to the...

wixx.com

CNET

Moderna booster FAQ: COVID shot side effects, vaccine effectiveness, what to know about third dose

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A third of of the US is now boosted with a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or a second of Johnson & Johnson's. All three boosters shots are effective in protecting against hospitalization and death, even from the highly contagious omicron variant. Research released by the UK on Friday continues to underscore the importance of boosters. The UK Health Security Agency's report notes that 20 weeks after the second dose of mRNA vaccines, protection against the omicron variant decreases to only 10%, with a booster, or third dose, bringing protection back up to 90%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Twitter bans personal Greene account for COVID-19 misinfo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter on Sunday banned the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of its COVID-19 misinformation policy, according to a statement from the company. The Georgia Republican’s account was permanently suspended under the “strike” system Twitter launched in March, which uses artificial intelligence to identify posts about the […]
INTERNET
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Begins Offering FDA-Authorized Pills To Treat COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is distributing 4,500 courses of FDA-authorized prescription pills intended to help high-risk COVID-19 patients ward off serious illness, the state Department of Health announced Friday. Paxlovid, Pfizer’s antiviral drug, and Molnupiravir, Merck’s antiviral medicine, were recently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in patients with risk factors for serious disease caused by COVID-19. The medicines started arriving at pharmacies Thursday, and the state said it is working with clinics, pharmacies and long-term care facilities to distribute the medications statewide over the next two weeks. While vaccines, booster shots and testing are considered the best...
MARYLAND STATE
MarketWatch

U.K. approves Pfizer oral antiviral Paxlovid for COVID-19

The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said it's approved Pfizer's Paxlovid oral antiviral for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 and have at least one risk factor for developing severe illness. The regulator last month had approved Merck's Lagevrio. The regulator said it is too early to know whether the omicron variant has any impact on Paxlovid's effectiveness. "We now have a further antiviral medicine for the treatment of COVID-19 that can be taken by mouth rather than administered intravenously. This means it can be administered outside a hospital setting, before COVID-19 has progressed to a severe stage," said Dr. June Raine, the chief executive of the MHRA.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Miami Herald

Company recalls a diabetes drug because it might have too much of a carcinogen

Viona Pharmaceuticals has recalled all 33 lots of type 2 diabetes drug 750 mg strength metformin with remaining shelf life after long-term testing on one of the lots revealed too much NDMA. NDMA, or N-nitrosodimethylamine, is classified as a probable human carcinogen and was the reason for numerous metformin recalls...
INDUSTRY
Ars Technica

New data on using J&J vaccine to boost itself

Based on various measures, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has appeared to be less effective than those based on mRNA technology. It has also been associated with some rare blood clotting complications that recently caused the CDC to revise its endorsement of the vaccine. Still, the vaccine is easy to produce, transport, and store, and there have been some indications that it provides longer-lasting protection than some alternatives. And there have also been indications that at least some of the efficacy differences came from its use as a single-dose vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Pfizer antiviral pills for Covid may be risky when taken with other medications, experts warn

Pfizer’s new antiviral pills against Covid-19 may not be safe for everyone, experts have cautioned, adding that the new drug could be life-threatening when taken with other medications.The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorised Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, for emergency use in those with mild or moderate Covid-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill, including older people and those with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, cancer, or diabetes.Paxlovid’s treatment is a combination of two pills — the antiviral nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir — taken over five days, which Pfizer said showed near...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
foodsafetynews.com

Seafood and tortilla companies warned about FDA violations

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems. The FDA frequently redacts parts of warning letters posted for public view.
FOOD SAFETY
Kilgore News Herald

Novavax Announces Initial Omicron Cross-Reactivity Data from COVID-19 Vaccine Booster and Adolescent Studies

- Two-dose primary regimen of NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated cross-reactive immune responses against Omicron (B.1.1.529) and other variants. - Third dose produced increased immune responses comparable to or exceeding levels associated with protection in Phase 3 clinical trials, with a 9.3-fold IgG rise and a 19.9-fold ACE2 inhibition increase after booster dose.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

European Commission Now Grants Conditional Marketing for Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted Novavax conditional marketing authorization (CMA) for Nuvaxovid™ COVID-19 Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 18 years of age and older. The authorization follows the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommendation today to authorize the vaccine (also known as NVX-CoV2373) and is applicable in all 27 European Union (E.U.) member states.
INDUSTRY
austincountynewsonline.com

FDA Says It Now Needs 75 Years To Fully Release Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Data (up 20 years from a previous request)

The Food and Drug Administration is asking a judge to give it 75 years to produce data concerning the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, up 20 years from a previous request. The agency, known as the FDA, told the court it can work faster than its previously proposed 500-pages-per-month-rate. But it also said there are over 59,000 more pages than mentioned in an earlier filing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

CDC director Walensky not considering vaccine mandate for domestic flights now

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not currently considering recommending a vaccine mandate for domestic flights, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday. “Certainly domestic flights has been a topic of conversation but that is not something we’re revisiting right now,” Walensky said...
HEALTH

