How first responders can manage 'compassion fatigue'

When you try to talk to someone who is anxious, you have a greater challenge in being heard. Anxiety can manifest itself physically in different ways — but a key function that is disrupted is a person’s ability to communicate clearly. Anxiety can cause someone to overthink, get easily distracted and become overwhelmed by another person’s nonverbal cues and facial expressions — instead of paying attention to what the person is saying.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO