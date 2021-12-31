Firefighters Rescue Injured Woman From Minnesota Cave

How about some good news for your day? A post by the Stearns County Sheriff's Office put a smile on my face, and I hope it will put one on yours too. A stuck motorist during the recent bout of snowy winter weather was given a little help during the holidays as another motorist decided to cover the cost to get them unstuck by a tow truck. How awesome is that?

