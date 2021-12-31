Mike Rowe on Returning to ‘Dirty Jobs’ & Finding New Gigs

At last Mike Rowe, the genial host of the series, “Dirty Jobs,” comes clean. And though he seems suited to the role, hosting a TV show was never on his clipboard. When he was 19, he says, he looked to his future “and saw nothing but a void, a dark void. I thought, ‘I can’t even imagine myself with a wife and kids. I can’t imagine myself without a wife and kids. I can’t imagine getting a steady paycheck. I can’t imagine working for anybody who would give me one. I can’t imagine wanting one.’ I couldn’t imagine ANY scenario for happiness.”
