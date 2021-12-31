Mike Rowe on Returning to ‘Dirty Jobs’ & Finding New Gigs

This episode was recorded 12/9/21, not long after the world was first introduced to the newly dominant Omicron variant. And how DO you even pronounce Omicron anyway? Anna’s in line for a booster shot. Claire finds out she’s vitamin D deficient, and Laurie has another funny update on the the George Costanza-esque guy who may or may not push women & children out of the way to get the best swim lane. And the discovery that the Dirty Jobs guy is an opra singer is mind-blowing!!!! or not..

