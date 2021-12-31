ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Rowe on Returning to ‘Dirty Jobs’ & Finding New Gigs

Corydon Times-Republican
 2 days ago

Mike Rowe on Returning to ‘Dirty...

www.corydontimes.com

Outsider.com

Mike Rowe Explains How Pandemic Changed Meaning of ‘Essential Worker’

Mike Rowe used to believe his docuseries “was the granddaddy of essential work shows.” But in 2020, the definition of essential was redefined. For nearly two decades, Mike Rowe highlighted America’s front-line workers in Dirty Jobs. Rowe hoped that the series would bring attention to underappreciated professions. And in turn, make society realize how “essential” the jobs were.
Popculture

'Dirty Jobs' Star Mike Rowe Just Trumped Adele in a Surprising Way

Mike Rowe and John Rich joined forces recently apart from their Fox News homes for some musical joy to spread around the nation. And it seems to have paid off quite a bit, with the song blasting to the top of the charts and even chipping a piece of Adele's success along the way.
Outsider.com

Mike Rowe Tells Why ‘Dirty Jobs’ Still Connects With American TV Audiences

Dirty Jobs, as we know it today, hit the airwaves in 2003. For eight seasons, Mike Rowe introduced the world to some of the hardest, dirtiest, and most important jobs and the people who do them. Then, in 2012, the show’s run ended abruptly. Since then, fans around the world have wanted to know when it’s coming back. Now, we have an answer. Dirty Jobs is coming back in January.
Mike Rowe
arcamax.com

Mike Rowe ready to shine light on more 'Dirty Jobs'

At last Mike Rowe, the genial host of the series, “Dirty Jobs,” comes clean. And though he seems suited to the role, hosting a TV show was never on his clipboard. When he was 19, he says, he looked to his future “and saw nothing but a void, a dark void. I thought, ‘I can’t even imagine myself with a wife and kids. I can’t imagine myself without a wife and kids. I can’t imagine getting a steady paycheck. I can’t imagine working for anybody who would give me one. I can’t imagine wanting one.’ I couldn’t imagine ANY scenario for happiness.”
Outsider.com

How Mike Rowe Would Convince Teens to Watch ‘Dirty Jobs’: ‘Tell ‘Em the Truth’

For Mike Rowe, his show Dirty Jobs is more than just a television series. There is a message behind it that he wants kids today to know. It goes without saying, but Mike Rowe is without a doubt best known for his work on the Discovery Channel series, Dirty Jobs. Rowe follows in the footsteps of those who work some of our nation’s most under-appreciated jobs. He also starred in a similar show on CNN called Somebody’s Gotta Do It.
Extra

First Look! ‘Dirty Jobs’ Is Back for Season 9

Nearly nine years after it was canceled, “Dirty Jobs” is coming back to Discovery!. Check out a sneak peek of the Season 9 premiere of the show, which is hosted by Mike Rowe. In the premiere, Rowe joins some of the construction workers responsible for rebuilding America’s infrastructure,...
Outsider.com

‘Dirty Jobs With Mike Rowe’ Premiere Airs Tonight: How to Watch

After a long wait, Dirty Jobs is finally back and premieres tonight. Luckily, you have several options for watching and can pick whatever is most convenient. Ahead of tonight’s episode, Mike Rowe has been steadily releasing information about the new season and fueling hype on Instagram. Naturally, that also includes information on how excited viewers can watch the event. For those with cable, simply turn to the Discovery Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. If you enjoy streaming, you can also view it at that time on Discovery +.
warm1069.com

SANTA CLAUSE GOT A DIRTY JOB, HE DOES IT ALL NIGHT LONG

This episode was recorded 12/9/21, not long after the world was first introduced to the newly dominant Omicron variant. And how DO you even pronounce Omicron anyway? Anna’s in line for a booster shot. Claire finds out she’s vitamin D deficient, and Laurie has another funny update on the the George Costanza-esque guy who may or may not push women & children out of the way to get the best swim lane. And the discovery that the Dirty Jobs guy is an opra singer is mind-blowing!!!! or not..
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Star Leaves Studio Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially. "Back out of the...
