2022 is already looking great for BLEU. He just secured a $50K beat placement with Lil Wayne only a couple of days into producing. As spotted on HipHopDX, the Mobile, Alabama native is closing the year in championship form. The artist formerly known as Yung Bleu was already touting a Lil Wayne collaboration, but he is taking his working relationship with him to another level. On Monday, December 27, he announced on Instagram that he landed an official production credit on a forthcoming Weezy project. “TO ALL YALL N-GGAS WHO WAS TALKIN SH***TTT !” he wrote in the caption. “LIL WAYNE PLACEMENT !!!! I want 50. should got it’s when it was cheap yesterday price not Today price what ya say @fatjoe @moonboyhitz.” he wrote.

MOBILE, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO