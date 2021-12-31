It's going to be hard to unring the bell on bowl game opt outs

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin says a changing culture within the program has helped the Rebels avoid opt-outs for the Sugar Bowl. Derick Hingle/Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS – Michigan State will likely finished ranked inside the top 10 when all is said and done with college football’s 2021 season.

The Spartans finally secured a Peach Bowl win Thursday night when Pitt’s third quarterback, having survived a dangerous pass here and there, threw into the arms of linebacker Cal Haladay who returned it 78 yards for the points.

Pitt’s QB1, Heisman finalist Kenny Pickett, had opted out of the game. QB2 was hurt in the first quarter.

Pickett announced his decision on Twitter on Dec. 16 saying he would begin training for the NFL Draft. The timing suggests incredible gains can be made in two weeks time. I’m not sure about that.

Pickett is by no means the only high profile player to make such a decision. Michigan State was without running back Kenneth Walker who is second in America in rushing yards.

The ability to “opt out” became a thing for players last season when the NCAA said players who had questions and concerns about their health amid the unknowns of COIVD 19 could choose to not play and retain their scholarships.

Sugar Bowl teams Ole Miss and Baylor have avoided opt outs because of culture, coaches say.

Coupled with the fact that the Rebels and Bears appear to be relatively healthy, the Sugar Bowl will feature the teams that won their way into a New Year’s Six Bowl and not fractions of those teams.

The Sugar Bowl will not be a weakened version of an attractive matchup.

“For us it starts all the way back with recruiting,” Baylor coach Dave Aranda said. “You find kids that align with your program, parents as well. You talk about your values, but more importantly you live out your values.”

Matt Corral’s decision to play the final game has done wonders in keeping the Rebels whole to this point.

It helps when player leadership makes that kind of commitment, Kiffin said.

“When your quarterback who is the most obvious choice to opt out never thinks about it and the players know that, and he’s played through injuries when he could have sat out games … it starts at the top.”

Kiffin cited a changing culture in the Ole Miss program. The Rebels had their opt-outs last year with receiver Elijah Moore and tight end Kenny Yeboah, he noted.

We live in a time where it’s important to listen to players and consider their input on matters like social justice and financial benefits for the game’s use of their name, image and likeness.

These are also young men who are at an important stage of emotional development. They’re maturing, and we do them no favors when we stop teaching lessons.

Seeing things through with teammates and coaches who players often praise in elaborate social media opt-out announcements is one of those lessons.

For some there’s the concern of getting hurt in one more game. Risk is always there as it is in the other 12 games. Relationships often require hard decisions.

Sometimes player choices are driven by other people talking to them, Aranda said.

“They’ve got family members, third parties … if there’s a reality on the field there’s a different version of it that they’re seeing that’s coming into play.”

The four teams in the College Football Playoff aren’t having this problem. This could be one more reason to expand the field.

Maybe change comes from a third party.

Maybe one day a quarterback’s NIL benefactor looks at him and says, “We need you in that bowl game so our product is mentioned on TV.”

For now this looks like a new normal, and it’s going to be hard to unring the opt-out bell.