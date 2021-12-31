ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Stocks inch lower in subdued trading on the last day of 2021

By The Associated Press
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WtKlb_0dZyQzDO00
Financial Markets Wall Street FILE - The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in New York. Stocks are inching higher in early trading Friday, Dec. 31, the final day of what turned out to be another big year on Wall Street. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (John Minchillo)

Stocks were slightly lower in thin trading Friday, closing out what has turned out to be another banner year for Wall Street. Energy and banks were among the biggest gainers, a common occurrence for the last month.

The S&P 500 index was down 0.1% as of 12:45 p.m. Eastern, flipping between small gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down less than 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.3%.

The vaccine makers were among the better performers Friday, with Pfizer and Moderna both up roughly 2% each. Additional governments had approved their vaccines for younger adults as well as boosters this week.

2021 has been a strong year for stock investors. The S&P 500, which hit its latest record high on Wednesday, is heading for a gain of roughly 27% for the year, or 29% including dividends. That’s nearly as much as the index gained in 2019.

It's also been an eventful year. A wave of consumer demand fueled by the reopening of economies pumped up corporate profits more than expected, which helped keep investors in a buying mood. There was also intense interest in so-called “meme stocks," in which large groups of individual investors bought up shares of beaten-down companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, causing institutional investors like hedge funds to lose billions.

The Federal Reserve and other central banks also helped prop up the market by keeping interest rates extremely low, which makes borrowing money more affordable for both companies as well as consumers.

There are still plenty of challenges going into 2022. They include rising inflation, global supply chain disruptions and outbreaks of more contagious variants of the COVID-19 virus..

Trading was very slow. Most investors will not pick up trading until next week, or once fourth-quarter earnings reports start being released in early January.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note inched down to 1.50% from 1.51% Thursday. The bond market will close early, but stock trading will operate on a normal schedule.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Motley Fool

3 High-Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar 50% or More in 2022

Coinbase is the world's most popular cryptocurrency trading platform, but its stock price is lagging analyst expectations. PubMatic is a digital advertising platform with soaring revenue. SoFi has grown from a provider of student loan refinancing to become a fintech powerhouse. The prognosticators on Wall Street are at it again....
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) dropped 0.09% to $44.49 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,766.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.20 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Big Stock Market Predictions for 2022

Value stocks haven't been the best place to keep your money in recent years, and the Federal Reserve seems to think it will be able to get inflation under control rather quickly. But in this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Dec. 13, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel discusses why he thinks inflation might stick around for a while and value stocks could finally have their time to shine in 2022.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Stock Trading#Interest Rates#Inflation#Nasdaq#Gamestop#Amc Entertainment#The Federal Reserve#Treasury
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shed 1.27% to $1,056.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $186.71 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.95% higher to $253.98 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $243.51 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

These 8 Dow Jones Stocks Are Negative For 2021

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a price-weighted index consisting of 30 stocks. It's one of the oldest and best-known measures of stock market performance. The blue-chip index closed at a new all-time high Wednesday, dating all the way back to 1896. Dow Jones stocks have returned an average of...
STOCKS
investing.com

Week Ahead: Stocks Will Rise But Sector Leadership Remains Unclear; Gold Higher

Consensus expects equities to rise on momentum as 2022 kicks off. But analysts unclear regarding market leadership, though we have an opinion. Waiting for trading this week to confirm market action seen during thin holiday trading. After a stellar 2021 for equity markets, consensus seems to believe that stocks will...
MARKETS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
54K+
Followers
79K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy